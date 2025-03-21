FRI: Trump administration considers militarized buffer zone along New Mexico border, + More

Trump administration considers militarized buffer zone along New Mexico border - By Kevin Hendricks, New Mexico Political Report

The Trump administration is reportedly developing a plan to create a 60-foot militarized buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico, according to a report from The Washington Post. The zone would be occupied by active-duty U.S. troops empowered to detain migrants who cross the border unlawfully.

The plan envisions transforming sections of the border in New Mexico into military installations, where any migrant entering the area would be considered trespassing.

This proposal has drawn criticism from New Mexico officials.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said resources would be better used to target high-risk individuals through the state’s Organized Crime Commission.

“The Trump administration’s plan to create a deportation buffer zone along New Mexico’s border is a waste of resources and military personnel,” Lujan Grisham said. “I oppose mass deportation efforts that would break up families and harm New Mexico’s economy and communities.”

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District along the southern border, called the proposal “reckless and wasteful,” arguing that military resources are better used to combat international threats.

“I’ve proposed bipartisan solutions to tackle border security, which should be taken seriously and acted upon,” Vasquez said. “They include funding for screening technology at our ports of entry, modernizing our broken immigration system, and supporting the economic vitality of border communities.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján also disagreed with Trump’s reported plan, saying that “diverting military resources for this purpose would weaken our military readiness.”

Lujan called for comprehensive immigration reform and stronger border security, but not at the expense of existing defense missions.

“Securing our border and protecting the safety of New Mexicans is a top priority, which is why I supported the bipartisan border security agreement — an effort that was ultimately killed by then-candidate Donald Trump,” Luján said.

AG excoriates governor over message on CYFD bill - By Danielle Prokop and Julia Goldberg, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed a bill to create an independent office for child welfare, but made clear her displeasure with both the Legislature and State Attorney General Raúl Torrez over the debate surrounding the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Because the governor’s office received HB5 more than three days before the session’s end, she was required to sign or veto it by Friday morning.

House Bill 5 creates an Office of the Child Advocate headed by a state child advocate appointed by a seven-member committee with members chosen by the governor, lawmakers and the courts. The office is administratively attached to the office of the attorney general (which is how the renamed Department of Justice is referred to in the legislation), but amendments added on the Senate Floor curtailed some of the office’s original powers. That included removing its ability to subpoena; and requiring the New Mexico Office of the attorney general to develop rules to prevent conflicts of interest. An amendment also removed language that would have allowed the new office the authority to determine if CYFD or one of its employees had violated a child’s rights and referred such instances to the Attorney General.

The bill is one of several lawmakers debated during the session in response to ongoing problems at the beleaguered agency. The state’s Risk Management Division recently reported a $3.9 million shortfall in its settlement fund, with child welfare cases playing a heavy role. In 2024, CYFD settled for $18 million across 12 settlements, according to a Source NM review of the settlement data available on the state’s portal. The settlements ended lawsuits alleging the department’s responsibility for the deaths or severe injuries of children in state custody, from years ago.

In her message to lawmakers on Friday, the governor noted the importance of protecting children and said that is why she had proposed creating the Child Protection authority “to receive and investigate complaints of abuse, neglect and foster care cases. The Legislature’s preferred Office of the Child Advocate, she said, was “initially weaponized” by the AG and the Legislature “to intimidate CYFD and its staff.”

The bill, she added, “was not designed to protect children.” Rather, “it was a thinly-disguised vendetta by a Legislature that is still upset at my continuing pursuits of meaningful criminal justice legislation.”

Lujan Grisham’s message also made note of an earlier version of the law that would have allowed the AG “to engage in civil litigation against CYFD and its employees. “I find it disturbing that the individual who refers to himself as ‘the chief legal counsel and advisor to the executive branch of state government including all executive department’ literally lobbied for authority to bring legal action against the very people he purports to be ‘counsel and advisor’ to and did not appreciate the obvious conflict of interest that would have created.”

The governor concluded by describing herself as “deeply disturbed by the legislature’s gleeful condemnation of CYFD. These same legislators insulted social workers, foster families, and case managers. People that literally spend their days trying their best to do good work for our children to keep them safe and give them the supports they need. The irony that the same individuals that literally refuse to fully fund the agency to hire enough staff then criticize their vacancy rates and unmanageable workloads.

In response, Department of Justice Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez issued a statement that said, “While we are encouraged by HB5 becoming law, we are deeply disappointed that the Governor chose to center the discussion around herself and her inner circle.The focus of this bill should have remained squarely on the children who suffer from neglect, abuse, and systemic failures. Nowhere in the Governor’s statement is there acknowledgment of their struggles or the urgent need for reform. I believe leadership means

NM House narrowly endorses open primaries for unaffiliated voters - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico House of Representatives by a small margin on Friday voted in favor of opening upcoming primary elections to unaffiliated voters.

Co-sponsor Rep. Cristina Parajón (D-Albuquerque) defended the bill in a roughly two-hour debate Friday on the House floor, with fewer than 24 hours left in the session. She said opening primaries to unaffiliated voters will expand turnout and democratic buy-in from an increasingly disaffected voter base, particularly young people.

As of December 2024, 340,000 New Mexico voters, roughly a quarter of all voters in the state, were not affiliated with any of the state’s three major parties, which are Democrats, Republicans or Libertarians, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. And 40% of New Mexico voters aged 18 to 24 are unaffiliated, Parajón said during the floor debate Friday.

“For me, this was about democracy and strengthening a democratic republic to involve more folks in the electoral process,” she said.

The notion of letting unaffiliated voters cast ballots drew support and criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo) said he was concerned about the constitutionality of the law, particularly the First Amendment right to free association.

Enacting the law would tell political parties, “that under your bill, you have to allow people who are not members of that party to participate in your primary,” McQueen said.

Rep. Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park) opposed the bill because she said it would result in candidates that “nobody wanted” winning primaries.

But Republican Reps. John Block (R-Alamogordo) and Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) wondered aloud whether opening the primaries would help Republicans chip away at the Democrats’ majority in the state Legislature, based on their senses of which party unaffiliated voters tend to lean toward.

Block ultimately voted against the bill. Montoya joined 35 other representatives voting for it, he said, after changing his mind during the floor debate. He said opening primaries could make for more moderate candidates across the board and that it could shake up political races across the state to Republicans’ benefit.

“I’m looking at this today and considering voting for this, because it’s kind of a high-risk, high-reward poker stakes here,” he said.

New Mexico is one of just 10 in the country that has closed primaries. Parajón said there’s little evidence in other states of partisan voters “raiding” the other party’s primary to vote for extreme or unelectable candidates. New Mexico law changes in the last few years allowed those independent voters who want to vote to use same-day registration to change their affiliation to one of the state’s major parties – Democrat, Republican or Libertarian – to participate in primary elections.

The bill passed 36-33. It previously passed the Senate 27-11. It now heads to the governor’s desk.

Corrections: This story has been updated since publication to clarify the law change only would apply to unaffiliated/independent voters; and to correct state Rep. Rod Montoya’s first name. Source regrets the errors.

New Mexico legislators OK increase on future oil royalty rates for prime land - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

The state Legislature has endorsed a bill that would raise royalty rates for new petroleum development on prime pieces of land in New Mexico, on one of the world's most prolific oil production areas.

A 37-31 vote on Thursday sent the bill from the Statehouse to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration.

The proposal would increase the top royalty rate for oil and gas development from 20% to 25% on New Mexico's state trust lands with implications for the energy industry in the Permian Basin, which overlaps southeastern New Mexico and western Texas. The area accounted for 46% of U.S. oil production in 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

New Mexico deposits royalty payments from oil and gas development in a multibillion-dollar investment trust that benefits public schools, universities and hospitals.

"We have a legal duty to maximize the return on these assets," said Democratic state Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo, a co-sponsor of the bill.

Legislative approval was the culmination of a yearslong effort backed by Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard to increase top-tier royalty rates. A year ago, Garcia Richard put a hold on lease sales indefinitely for coveted tracts while advocating for the rate increase.

Proponents say neighboring Texas already charges up to 25% on state trust land amid intense competition to drill in the Permian Basin. The royalty changes in neighboring New Mexico would not go into effect in Texas.

Opponents say the rate change threatens to penalize petroleum producers and public beneficiaries, noting that oil production is significantly taxed in other ways and hinges on volatile commodity prices.

In a news release, Garcia Richard said the goal is "to make as much money as possible for school kids and our public institutions."

"Raising the oil and gas royalty rate on premium state lands was always the right thing to do," she said.

Garcia Richard, a Democrat, terms out of office as land commissioner in 2026 and this week announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor.

New Mexico is the No. 2 state for oil production behind Texas.

Efforts by New Mexico to save and invest portions of a financial windfall from local oil production are paying dividends as state government income on investments is forecast to surpass personal income tax collections.

The state's land grant permanent fund currently distributes about $1.2 billion a year to beneficiary schools, universities and hospitals as well as the state general fund.

New Mexico and Marquette play in first round of NCAA Tournament - By The Associated Press

The Marquette Golden Eagles face the New Mexico Lobos in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The teams meet Friday for the first time this season. Marquette is 14-8 against the Big East, and New Mexico is 18-4 against the MWC.

New Mexico Lobos (26-7, 18-4 MWC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10, 14-8 Big East)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico.

The Golden Eagles' record in Big East play is 14-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Marquette averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lobos are 18-4 in MWC play. New Mexico has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Kam Jones is averaging 20.5 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lobos. Donovan Dent is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Funding for electric school buses still possible - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

A proposal to provide local school districts access to funds for electric school buses stalled in the Legislature, but money may still be available through the state budget.

House Bill 32, which would have allowed school districts to replace traditional diesel school buses with electric or alternative fuel buses using funds from the Public Education Department, passed two House committees in February but has yet to be scheduled for a floor vote.

However, President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) carried Senate Bill 48, which would establish a community benefit fund for projects that would help reduce emissions and address the state’s climate change goals. Those projects include purchasing electric vehicles and related charging infrastructure for public entities — a category that includes public schools. SB48 passed and awaits Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature.

As such, funding for electric school buses was added to the state budget in House Bill 2.

According to the March 18 Senate Finance Committee report, $60 million will be allocated to the Public School Facilities Authority for electric vehicle charging infrastructure for local school districts. The report specifies that the funds are contingent on SB48 passing and can be used for upgrading diesel fuel school buses to ESBs between Fiscal Years 2026 and 2028.

Shelley Mann-Lev, executive director for advocacy organization Healthy Climate NM, one of several advocacy groups to back the original bill, told Source NM that the addition to the state budget is “an excellent step” toward getting more ESBs on the road and upgrading public school bus fleets.

According to the fiscal impact report for HB32, diesel school buses cost an average of $420,000 while diesel school buses cost about $103,000 – electric charging infrastructure costs between $16,000 and $46,000. More than 100 ESBs could be purchased with $60 million at these average prices.

Mann-Lev added that vehicle-to-grid, an agreement companies or agencies enter into with local electric utilities to sell back excess power, is not approved for school districts at this point. Advocates originally pointed to vehicle-to-grid as another option to offset the high cost of electric buses.

The state budget was passed by the Senate Wednesday afternoon and awaits a concurrence vote from the House.

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to reflect that the budget bill awaits concurrence from the House of Representatives.

Bernalillo County releases stormwater management guidance for solar projects - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Bernalillo County released updated stormwater management guidance this week for large-scale solar projects.

The new guidance comes amid increased interest in utility-scale solar projects in New Mexico following the passage of the 2019 Energy Transition Act and the 2021 Community Solar Act.

According to a press release, the county hopes to encourage solar development while also ensuring sustainable stormwater management practices.

Because of the nature of large solar arrays, the stormwater can flow between panels and seep down into the soil. The updated criteria states that panels should “be configured to provide permeable space between [photovoltaic] array rows so that runoff from the panel rows remains hydrologically disconnected.”

The guidance includes criteria for evaluating grading and drainage plans. Bernalillo County used best management practices and regulatory compliance developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop the criteria.

“The revisions to this guidance underscore our ongoing commitment to balancing renewable energy development with responsible environmental stewardship,” Deputy County Manager of Public Works Elias Archuleta said in a press release. “It creates a pathway for solar expansion while ensuring long-term sustainability and compliance with federal and county standards.”

Stormwater management will help prevent erosion and reduce runoff during heavy rain events. It will also help protect water quality.

The updated criteria also includes post-construction revegetation expectations. The document further states “existing vegetation should be retained, undisturbed wherever possible.”

Bernalillo County is accepting public comment on the document. Comments can be submitted to water@bernco.gov.

NM lawmakers move to protect waters that lost protection following SCOTUS ruling - By Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

When the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in the Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency case in 2023, the majority of waterways in New Mexico lost their protections under the Clean Water Act.

Now state lawmakers are seeking to rectify that situation. Senate Bill 21 is headed to the governor’s desk after the House of Representatives passed it on a 43-25 vote this week.

“New Mexico has the highest percentage (95%) of surface waters in the nation no longer protected by the federal Clean Water Act,” Zoe Barker, the conservation director of Conservation Voters New Mexico, said in a statement following the passage of the legislation. “In an arid climate like ours, every surface water, whether it is ephemeral or intermittent or runs year-round is important – for wildlife, for agriculture, for recreation, for aquifer recharge and for drinking water.”

“This is a monumental moment for our water because we know our water can’t wait,” she said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos, said the legislation does three main things.

First, the legislation would pave the way for New Mexico to take over permitting of discharge permits that are currently overseen by the EPA. New Mexico is one of only three states that does not have authority over discharge permits.

“Secondly, we amend our own state Water Quality Act to protect New Mexico’s waters that are no longer protected,” she said. “Third, we set up a program to hold polluters accountable and to clean up neglected and contaminated sites.”

Some of the details, such as the size of permitting fees, will be worked out during a rulemaking process that the New Mexico Environment Department will undertake. Ortez said most states that oversee the permitting have a hybrid structure where the program costs are paid partially through the state general fund and partially through permit fees.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed a commitment following the Sackett decision to protect state waterways.

Some of the waterways that lost protections include arroyos, intermittent streams and seasonal creeks. These waterways can still play an important role in the water systems and pollutants discharged into them can impact larger waterways and groundwater.

“Our land-based communities depend on clean water in our streams, headwaters, and wetlands to irrigate our fields and care for our livestock,” Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said in a news release. “A state-based permitting system will help protect our acequias and farms for the future.”

NM officials tout support for veterans - By Source New Mexico

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Thursday announced the state has joined 50 other attorneys general in an amicus brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in support of U.S. Army veteran Lieutenant Colonel Paul Yoon and U.S. Air Force veteran Colonel Toby Doran, both of whom the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs denied G.I. Bill education benefits.

New Mexico stands with our veterans — not just in gratitude, but in action,” Torrez said in a statement. “These brave men and women have earned every bit of their education benefits through sacrifice and service. The VA’s restrictive interpretation is not only unjust, but unlawful, and we’re committed to fighting for the full support our veterans and their families deserve.”

The brief argues that the VA’s interpretation of the G.I. bills contradicts a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and the precedent it set. “Despite the clear precedent, the VA has continued to limit benefits based on an erroneous reading of the ruling, depriving veterans and their families of critical educational opportunities,” a news release from the AG’s office said.

In other veterans news, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) this week cosponsored the Major Richard Star Act—bipartisan legislation backers say is intended to provide combat-injured veteran retirees their full benefits.

“The men and women who risked their lives for our country and were injured in combat deserve the full benefits they have earned. Too many veterans have been left behind, and it’s far past time we correct this grave injustice,” Luján said in a statement.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed two bills aimed at veterans:

House Bill 47, which implements constitutional amendments voters approved in the 2024 general election that will raise veteran property tax exemption from $4,000 to $10,000 starting this year, with adjustments for inflation in subsequent years, among other tax relief; and House Bill 161, which provides veterans residing in New Mexico free access to state parks, including unlimited day-use passes and camping passes.

“These new laws represent our state’s deep appreciation for the service of our veterans,” Secretary Jamison Herrera, brigadier general (retired), of the Department of Veterans Services said in a statement. “The property tax relief will provide meaningful financial support to veterans and their families, while access to our state parks offers opportunities for recreation and healing in New Mexico’s beautiful outdoor spaces.”

New Mexico officials’ actions come amid concerns from veterans about proposed cuts to the VA, including in New Mexico where veterans rallied at the Roundhouse earlier in March. In a video posted on social media March 5, VA Secretary Doug Collins said the administration’s target to cut 15% of the VA’s workforce will be done without decreasing benefits and health care to veterans and other beneficiaries.

Jury convicts failed New Mexico political candidate in drive-by shootings at officials' homes - Associated Press

A jury has convicted a failed political candidate of numerous federal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Former Republican candidate Solomon Peña had pleaded not guilty to 13 charges including conspiracy, weapons-related charges and interference with federally protected activities in connection with the shootings in December 2022 and January 2023 on the homes of four Democratic officials, including the current state House speaker.

The attacks took place as threats and acts of intimidation against election workers and public officials surged across the country after President Donald Trump and his allies called into question the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors allege that Peña resorted to violence in the belief that a "rigged" election had robbed him of victory in his bid to serve in the state Legislature.

The shootings targeted the homes of officials including two county commissioners after their certification of the 2022 election, in which Peña lost by nearly 50 percentage points. No one was injured, but in one case bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator's 10-year-old daughter.

Defense attorneys say Peña was not involved in the shootings and that prosecutors were relying on the testimony of two men who bear responsibility and accepted plea agreements in exchange for leniency.

Peña faces a possible sentence of life in prison. His legal team plans to appeal.

"The verdict this evening is a travesty," attorney Nicholas Hart said in a statement. "The evidence showed that Mr. Peña had nothing to do with these shootings. Solomon Pena was prosecuted because of his political beliefs, and because he advocated that the 2020 election was stolen and rigged."

Jurors listened to more than a week of testimony from elected officials who were targeted, investigators and Peña's co-conspirators. Demetrio Trujillo and son Jose Trujillo previously pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the shootings.

Peña was arrested in January 2023 and held since then in state and then federal custody. The weapons charges included allegations that Peña fired a machine gun in relation to a crime of violence.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.