MON: Evacuations ordered for Four Corners region; parts of southwest Colorado could experience historic flooding, + More

Evacuations ordered for Four Corners region; parts of southwest Colorado could experience historic flooding

– Gregory R.C. Hasman, Albuquerque Journal

Parts of northern New Mexico and southwest Colorado are experiencing heavy flooding; some of it could be “catastrophic.”

In the Four Corners region, on Sunday afternoon, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation alerts for anyone within a half-mile of the Animas, La Plata, and San Juan rivers.

“San Juan River expected to rise overnight,” the office said in a social media post. “If you are half a mile from the river, get to higher ground.”

Bloomfield resident Elvira Arviso said in a phone interview that while she is “just under a mile away” from the San Juan River, she is prepared to evacuate, adding that she remembered recent floods coming to within 200 yards of her home.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Flash flooding triggers evacuations in Southwest and dire warning for Colorado spa town

– By Philip Marcelo and Michael Casey, Associated Press

More heavy rainfall produced flash flooding and mandatory evacuations in a wide swath of the Southwest on Sunday, including in a Colorado tourist town bracing for its main river to rise to historic levels, as weary residents in the normally arid region deal with another massive drenching.

Officials in Pagosa Springs, a southwestern Colorado town of more than 2,000 in the Rockies located near ski resorts and known for its hot springs, warned of potentially "catastrophic flooding" as the San Juan River was forecast to crest at more than 20 feet (6.1 meters) late Sunday night.

"To put the forecast into perspective, during the devastating 1911 flood that wiped out most of what existed as the town of Pagosa at that time, the San Juan River crested at approximately 17.8 feet (5.4 meters)," the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "This is a potentially catastrophic flood event."

By sundown Sunday, the river's crest had reached about 14 feet (4.2 meters), according to Vicky Schaffer, a spokesperson for the county. Roads in and out of the town were closed and residents who weren't under evacuation orders were urged to stay home.

Communities across Arizona, meanwhile, also issued mandatory evacuations.

In the tourist destination of Sedona, Arizona, officials ordered residents near Oak Creek to leave immediately as flood waters rose and multiple people were trapped in their homes.

Arizona expects months' worth of rain in a couple of days, meteorologist says

Nearby Yavapai County and the community of Camp Verde issued similar evacuation orders for residents living near swollen rivers and creeks.

More than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Sedona, officials in Gila County ordered the total evacuation of Gisela, a small community of several hundred residents along Tonto Creek. The wet conditions even produced flash floods, river flooding and swift boat rescues in Tucson, some 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of Sedona.

"We are getting two or three months of rain in a span of a couple of days," said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Rain fell nearly nonstop Sunday in Flagstaff, Arizona, flooding local roads and overwhelming storm drains. Police and city officials closed several roads around the mountainous city.

Outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, people filled plastic bags with sand to try to prevent further flooding inside. Luke Willson said water got into the garage, the basement and underneath the church building, as well as in an office where the computers are. "The pumps are pumping, but they're not pumping fast enough," he said.

The latest round of soaking rains started Saturday evening and was expected to saturate the region through Monday. The weather service estimates as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the region, fueled by a series of Pacific storm systems.

The weather service issued flood warnings and watches for nearly all of Arizona and parts of southern Utah, southwestern Colorado and western New Mexico, in addition to part of southern Nevada. That includes the sparsely populated Four Corners region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet.

The weather service office for Salt Lake City said previous storms that soaked the area could contribute to excessive rain runoff during the latest downpours, especially in Washington County, Utah, and Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks.

"Flood prone areas will likely become inundated at times, and backcountry roads will likely become impassable from this excessive runoff," a weather service statement said.

Highway into Colorado tourist town closed to all except evacuees

Officials in Pagosa Springs said anyone in low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers should head to a designated shelter at a local church.

They advised residents not to wait to leave their homes as emergency crews may be extremely limited during the worst of the storm. The highway entering town also was closed to inbound traffic, and residents were advised to avoid contact with the San Juan River after sewage was discharged into it.

Katie German, owner and chef of Bruin Coffee in Pagosa Springs, said downtown had been evacuated and that there was street flooding. German said she was most worried about the one bridge into town washing out and trucks carrying everything from food to fuel not having a way in.

Town officials had just lifted an evacuation order from flooding last week only to reimpose it Saturday night with the San Juan forecast to crest Sunday night at 21.9 feet (6.7 meters), according to Vicki Shaffer, public information officer working the floods for the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm worried about my business, worried about my employees, definitely worried for everybody in this town," German said. "This town, we're a very, very, tight community. We all help each other out."

Officials in La Plata County, which is west of Pagosa Springs, said all public roads were closed due to the flooding.

Sedona officials rescue residents trapped in homes

In Sedona, longtime resident Michelle Grimm worried about her community after viewing the rushing waters of Oak Creek rising perilously close to the underside of a pedestrian bridge near the center of town.

"I went out at eight this morning and I saw the bridge and I was like, 'Oh, we're in trouble,'" she said as she sheltered in place in her home Sunday afternoon.

"I've never seen them rescuing people with helicopters out of neighborhoods. I've never seen neighborhoods completely submerged in water," Grimm said. "We're just praying that the creek doesn't rise anymore."

A video shared by the Sedona fire department showed powerful flood waters inundating vehicles and rushing past homes and other structures. Other videos and photos shared on social media showed people standing on a pedestrian bridge taking photos and videos as churning, brown waters rushed underneath.

By Sunday afternoon, the drenching rains had largely subsided in the Sedona area.

Officials were watching Oak Creek as water levels were expected to peak by evening, said David McAtee, spokesperson for Yavapai County, which covers part of Sedona along with other impacted communities.

No injuries or deaths had so far been reported, he said. At least 100 homes were located in the evacuation zone and nearly 20 of the homes had residents who needed emergency assistance to relocate.

Heavy rains had forced the closure of several highways across Arizona on Sunday, the state Department of Transportation reported. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said state air rescue crews were assisting with rooftop evacuations and state transportation crews were helping clear debris.

The rain was expected to taper off across Arizona as wet weather moved eastward into other parts of the country, where it could also bring significant precipitation, said Brian Hurley, a senior meteorologist with the weather service in Maryland.

"It's a pretty vigorous system," he said. "It's got a lot of moisture to work with."

—

Marcelo reported from New York and Casey from Boston. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles also contributed to this story.

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham criticizes Trump for not approving flood cost reimbursement

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday urged President Donald Trump’s administration to authorize additional federal assistance to northern New Mexico communities recovering from widespread flooding.

Trump earlier last week declared a presidential disaster following floods that damaged thousands of homes in San Juan County and elsewhere, a declaration that authorized assistance from various federal agencies including debris removal from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, flood monitoring from the U.S. Geological Survey and drinking water testing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The federal assistance is directed to four counties and four pueblos that have endured widespread flooding since Oct. 22.

At least 10,000 homes remained “underwater” following flooding along the San Juan and Animas rivers in San Juan County, according to a disaster declaration request state emergency officials sent to Trump on Oct. 24, and dozens of homes in the Laguna, Jicarilla Apache, Zia and San Ildefonso Pueblos also incurred damage.

Water levels were so high along some of the rivers that flood gauges broke, according to the declaration request, and levels broke records last set more than a century ago.

But Trump’s declaration does not include assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the governor’s office and members of the state’s congressional declaration specifically requested. Funding from FEMA’s public assistance program, which reimburses local and tribal governments for up to 75% of costs they incur for debris cleanup and emergency protection, is absent from the list of approved assistance.

“The president has recognized what families in San Juan County already know: This is a disaster,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “What hasn’t come yet is the federal commitment to help pay for the response. FEMA should already be on the ground in New Mexico, and we can’t sit and wait for them with more storms on the way. New Mexico is now forced to cover these costs while pressing our case to Washington.”

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting more flooding potential, including in some of the affected areas, beginning late Saturday through Monday morning.

In a statement, the governor’s office contends that the public assistance program approval happened automatically in other federally declared disasters in New Mexico. As a result of the lack of FEMA funding, counties and tribal governments are footing the bill for costs that they cannot afford, Lujan Grisham said.

FEMA has authorized more than $422 million in public assistance funding to local governments following the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in northern New Mexico, according to a Source NM review, as well as nearly $60 million in that funding following the South Fork and Salt Fires in the Ruidoso area.

FEMA officials have not responded to Source NM’s requests for comment about the state’s request for public assistance funding, including an emailed request for comment Friday. The governor’s office’s statement Thursday said that state officials have received “indications that its request for federal financial assistance and personnel remains under consideration.”

The flooding in New Mexico this year could ultimately cost state and local governments at least $200 million, Lujan Grisham has said.

In total, the governor has approved more than $55 million in state funding to address the emergency, including an additional round of $42.75 million she authorized Thursday through emergency executive orders.

Lujan Grisham concluded her statement Thursday by thanking first responders, including those who pulled families out of swift-moving water and off rooftops. At least 30 swiftwater rescues occurred in the hours following the flooding.

“Our road crews cleared debris around the clock, and our counties and Tribal nations spent money they don’t have to keep people safe,” she said. “We’re planning now for the next storm, and we’ll keep working with our federal partners until that reimbursement is approved.”

Election officials brace for federal interference but expect to persevere

– Kevin Hardy, Stateline

As concerns rise about the potential for federal influence over the results of this week’s midterm elections, many voting experts and advocates remain confident that the nation’s highly localized systems of administering and counting votes will persevere.

Facing sinking approval ratings over high prices, the White House has amped up attacks on state-administered elections: In recent weeks, the federal government sued Alaska and California to intervene in their elections and demanded election officials in Washington state pull aside ballots of 400 alleged noncitizens — laying the groundwork for a high-stakes showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court.

For months, state officials have been planning for federally induced electoral chaos in the form of federal law enforcement or immigration agents at polls, election investigations or attempts to overturn unfavorable results.

But the nation’s vast network of state and local election offices is resilient by design, said Mai Ratakonda, program director of election protection at States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to fair elections. Election officials are prepared for close races, recounts and potential interference, she said. And she noted courts have largely blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to intervene.

“There’s no one person or agency or office that controls our elections as a whole,” she said. “Instead, it’s thousands of nonpartisan election officials across the country that are administering these elections … Even if there are attempts by certain individuals to try to interfere with the election process, there are a lot of safeguards in place, and this isn’t the first time that state and local officials will have to deal with those kinds of issues, unfortunately.”

At stake is not only whether Republicans will maintain their grip on Congress, but also control of state governments across the country, which could provide a new check on Trump’s power.

Trump, who still has refused to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat, has sought to cast doubt and seize control of elections for years. His administration has aimed to nationalize elections, purge voter rolls, restrict mail-in voting and raise alarms without evidence about an epidemic of noncitizen voting.

Since the chaos and insurrection that followed the 2020 presidential election, experts and advocates have worked to boost confidence in state and local election administrators, who operate a patchwork of highly decentralized — and scrutinized — voting systems. In recent weeks, Republicans and Democrats have pledged to operate fair and free elections regardless of how national politicians react.

“We all took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state we live in, and we take that oath very seriously,” Mary Hall, the auditor of Thurston County, Washington, told reporters during a briefing with other election administrators Wednesday. “And I would not break that oath for anyone.”

Hall, a Democrat, noted her Olympia-area district is home to a portion of one closely contested congressional district that could determine control of Congress. The Republican Party has invested deeply in that race as it looks to hold onto power in D.C.

“I don’t feel any pressure from them,” Hall said, “and if they want to try and insert pressure, I really don’t think I would respond to it in any way because we have a job to do.”

‘We can handle the pressure’

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Republican, said the federal government’s actions have proven to be more of a distraction than an outright obstacle. He’s not expecting any major problems and said he’s ready to resist any outside pressure as the state is home to tightly contested races for both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

“I am confident that the results that are going to come out of New Hampshire are going to be accurate,” he said. “And those are the results I’m going to stand by.”

Scanlan noted the Granite State is accustomed to heightened electoral attention because of its first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.

“So, we can handle scrutiny, we can handle the pressure,” he said, “And I think New Hampshire is going to do what it does best, and just have a good, solid election that the voters here can have confidence in.”

Concerns are so serious that a group of U.S. national security officials has been discreetly advising state governments and congressional lawmakers how to prepare for potential interference from Trump, The Washington Postreported. That group includes about 10 current and former officials with experience in the Defense Department.

But voters shouldn’t be dissuaded by the federal government’s rhetoric, said former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. A Democrat who now consults on election security and administration issues, she said every state has laws designed to ensure safe and secure elections.

Boockvar expects that the federal government will attempt to sway unfavorable election results. But she doesn’t think those efforts will work.

“Election officials at every level are all about the rule of law,” she said. “They know the law in their jurisdictions. They know the processes in their jurisdictions, and they have to follow them.”

She said election administrators come to work every day with a singular purpose: to ensure every eligible voter can cast their ballot. Even if certain officials wanted to change results, she said systems are designed with strict protections that don’t have “a lot of wiggle room.” And the courts would likely block any baseless efforts — as they did repeatedly during Trump’s 2020 election denial campaign.

“I think the institutions will hold,” she said.

In 2020, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted pressure from Trump to alter the outcome of the presidential election there.

This week, Raffensperger pledged that Georgia’s election process would prove open and transparent. The U.S. Department of Justice plans to send election monitors to six Georgia counties, all of which are considered Democratic strongholds. But Raffensperger said poll watchers from both parties and the nonpartisan Carter Center will be monitoring elections alongside federal officials.

“It’s a transparent process, and we’re not concerned at all,” he told reporters on Monday.

Deep preparation

Like many local government workers, employees at Arizona’s Pinal County participated in tabletop exercises this year to see how they would react to all manner of Election Day chaos. Called “Ballotship,” the gamified exercise considered everything from power outages to disruptive protestors.

This year’s preparations included the potential for federal involvement, said Dana Lewis, the Republican county recorder.

“We know that there comes a certain amount of chaos, confusion, but that’s probably why we’re all heavily caffeinated, and we’re good at it,” she said, “because we’ve gone through several of them, and we work through it.”

Since 2020, Lewis said, election skepticism has increased in her central Arizona community. And the office has seen big turnover among election administrators and poll workers. But she’s worked to open up the voting process, showing how elections operate and underscoring the fundamental commitment to getting the results right — no matter the outcome or outside pressure.

“It’s an interesting time that we’re in, but no matter what, there is something to be said about putting your hands on a Bible and taking an oath to uphold the Constitution that I very much take seriously,” she said. “And my job in this role is to follow the law, and I will continue to do that and I will do it transparently. My staff also understands that, and in no which way, shape or form will that kind of tomfoolery happen here.”

The deep preparation for all manner of election complications in jurisdictions such as Pinal County have helped build more resilient systems that are able to respond quickly to a slew of Election Day hiccups, said Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director for All Voting is Local, a nonpartisan organization working to protect voting access at the local level.

But like other states, Arizona is home to politicians and election officials who still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Among the most prominent is Justin Heap, the Republican recorder of Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county and home to Phoenix. All Voting is Local put Heap on its list of the nation’s “Top 10 Most Dangerous Election Deniers” because of his insistence that “inconsistencies and illegalities” occurred in previous Arizona elections.

Heap’s office did not respond to a Stateline request for comment.

But Gulotta said even a powerful and controversial figure such as Heap does not have the ability to alter election outcomes because of Arizona’s bifurcated system. Arizona law divides election duties between county boards and recorders.

“Not everyone understands all the mechanics of how this system works and the level of checks and balances that are built into it,” he said.

He does worry that close congressional races could lead the federal government to pressure certain counties not to certify election results.

“To me that’s the biggest risk,” he said, “and the biggest antidote to that is overwhelming turnout that reduces the likelihood that we have races that are that close.”

This story was originally produced by Stateline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Source New Mexico, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

New Mexico ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

– Sean Reider, Albuquerque Journal

For the first time in program history, the Lobos are ranked in the AP Top 25.

New Mexico checked in at No. 22 in the latest edition of the Associated Press’ college football rankings after weeks of steady support from voters and a chaotic Saturday that saw seven ranked teams lose.

The Lobos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) were also ranked No. 25 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. UNM was last ranked in the Coaches Poll in 1997, spending a week as the 25th-ranked team before falling out.

Saturday, head coach Jason Eck said being ranked in the AP Top 25 would be “great for our fans.”