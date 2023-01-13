Radio Board Election Underway

KUNM is calling for nominations for 6 of 16 total seats on the Radio Board. Four elected members will be seated in May, and two will serve as alternate-elected members. Alternates are seated if an elected position becomes vacant during the two-year term of service.

The Radio Board plays a critical role in our service by advising KUNM on significant policy and programming issues. The Regents of the University of New Mexico chartered the KUNM Radio Board in 1988. The Board plays important roles in KUNM’s programming and policies as assigned by the Regents in the Radio Board By-Laws. The Radio Board Bylaws are available online by visiting KUNM.org and following the About tab.

This election allows contributing listeners to have direct input to representation on the Radio Board. People from all walks of life are welcome on the Radio Board. All points of view are welcome. If you love KUNM and love to help us serve, please consider nominating yourself.

Key dates to remember:

Call for Nominations – January 13 through February 15

Voting – March 4 through March 29 (early voting is recommended)

Results Announced – April 3

Newly Elected Members seated – May 2

The Office of the University Secretary at UNM will be managing this year’s Radio Board Elections. Please send your letter of nomination as a pdf file to kunmelect@unm.edu. Please include your resume and a statement of your reasons for wanting to serve on the Radio Board. Include a photo if you want or anything else you care to submit. Please assemble all materials into a single PDF file.

People who do not have a computer can mail their nomination to KUNM Radio Board Elections c/o University Secretary, MSC05 3340, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque 87131. These will need to go into the mail a few days before the deadline.

Please do not drop your nomination off in person to KUNM or the Office of the Secretary. In all cases, your nomination must be received by 5:00 p.m. on February 15th.

If you have questions, need further information, or just want to talk about serving on the Radio Board, feel free to contact Richard Town at (505) 277-8009 or richardtowne@kunm.org. The Radio Board meets at 6:00 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.

The Board meetings are held online. Public participation is encouraged by Zoom registration at the KUNM.org “About” tab of our website.