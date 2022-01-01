KUNM Seeks Freeform Hosts

Freeform is a diverse music showcase that seeks to uncover common roots in music from different places and times. Unlike KUNM’s single genre shows, Freeform presents an insistently diverse range of music in multiple genres. Freeform hosts move beyond their areas of expertise and musical comfort zones to help listeners discover new forms, new artists, and the connections among them. Music discovery, through new releases and interviews with local and touring artists, is essential to the identity of the program.

We expect hosts to be comfortable with live interviews and fluid with the mechanics of operating a broadcast console. Since Covid, we’ve also come to expect hosts to be able to produce programs from home if needed. KUNM can provide training as needed on home production, operation of a live soundboard, and other aspects of on-air preparation and presentation.

We welcome applicants from the LGBTQ community and communities of color.

Please submit a cover letter along with a prerecorded demo (see specs below) consisting of 3 sets of music with back announce breaks; music selections can be edited, but a full playlist should be included. Applicants can include additional materials (such as aircheck of previous non-Freeform radio work) if they choose to.

Demo Recording Details

59 minutes long

File can be MP3 or 44.1/16 bit WAV

Share via link from file-sharing service (Dropbox, Google Drive, WeTransfer)