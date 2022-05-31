© 2022 KUNM
KUNM Studio Sessions

Fugitive Moods

KUNM
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT
Collin Troy de Larrew

Songwriter Collin Troy de Larrew assembled the One Time Only Quintet for the Fugitive Moods LP debut/benefit at Sister Bar, but first brought the group to KUNM to re-open Studio A to music after a 25-month shutdown. In the interview, the one-time 2-ber speaks of his rebirth as a solo artist, the rapture of vinyl & his connections to Ukraine.

Recorded on April 20, 2022 by Chip Borton & Roman Garcia, Fugitive Moods are:

Collin Troy de Larrew: vocals, ukulele, keys, samples
Travis Hill: guitar
Ted Graham: cello
Jason Patterson: bass
William Bledsoe: analog synth, electric guitar

