Songwriter Collin Troy de Larrew assembled the One Time Only Quintet for the Fugitive Moods LP debut/benefit at Sister Bar, but first brought the group to KUNM to re-open Studio A to music after a 25-month shutdown. In the interview, the one-time 2-ber speaks of his rebirth as a solo artist, the rapture of vinyl & his connections to Ukraine.

Recorded on April 20, 2022 by Chip Borton & Roman Garcia, Fugitive Moods are:

Collin Troy de Larrew: vocals, ukulele, keys, samples

Travis Hill: guitar

Ted Graham: cello

Jason Patterson: bass

William Bledsoe: analog synth, electric guitar