Prism Bitch
Albuquerque rockers Prism Bitch grew from a stage performance into a full-out rock band in record time with their debut album "Perla" followed by a string of singles and videos. In this live performance on Brandon Kennedy's "Thursday Freeform" they unveil new songs before the next leg of a national tour in support of Built to Spill & talk about the journey so far.
Engineered live on air by Chip Borton from Studio A on February 23, 2023, the band are:
Lauren Poole: vocals, bass
Lilah Rose: vocals, keyboards, guitar
Chris Walsh: guitar
Teresa Cruces: vocals, drums
Follow the band at prismbitch.com