Albuquerque rockers Prism Bitch grew from a stage performance into a full-out rock band in record time with their debut album "Perla" followed by a string of singles and videos. In this live performance on Brandon Kennedy's "Thursday Freeform" they unveil new songs before the next leg of a national tour in support of Built to Spill & talk about the journey so far.

Engineered live on air by Chip Borton from Studio A on February 23, 2023, the band are:

Lauren Poole: vocals, bass

Lilah Rose: vocals, keyboards, guitar

Chris Walsh: guitar

Teresa Cruces: vocals, drums