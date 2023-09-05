Gilead Rises
The Albuquerque quartet Gilead Rises took a common love for dirty Rock 'n' Roll, science fiction & deft lyrics and were ready to hit local stages when covid lockdown laid its grim hand on us all. They quickly formed their own bubble and went to work recasting old songs and working up new ones. The band joined us in Studios A & C just before the release of their self-titled debut album to rip through a set.
Recorded on August 22, 2023 by Chip Borton, Gilead Rises are:
Craig Buchanon: electric guitar, vocals
Arelis Buchanon: vocals
Steve Wild: electric upright bass
Margarita Wild: drums
Follow Gilead Rises on Instagram, Bandcamp & facebook