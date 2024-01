Tune into an episode of Thursday Afternoon Freeform with host Brandon Kennedy to the fluid improvisational sounds Of Songs Without Purpose, engineered by Roman Garcia in KUNM's Studio A!

Songs Without Purpose is an Albuquerque based project blending modern jazz, hip hop and soul. Born in the winter of 2022, SWP features Alex Alunday on saxophone, Evan Fort on keyboards, Sidney Hollander on trumpet, Artha Meadors on bass and sampler and Jonah Minkus on drums and sampler.