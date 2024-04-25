It was at The College of Santa Fe where these artists got their first taste of Central European vocal traditions, and since then they have dug both deep and broad to find new regions and languages to add to their spellbinding repertoire. This visit to KUNM finds the quartet performing songs from their 2024 album "Beneath Roses" and discussing the unique power of this music with DJ Leah.

Recorded in Studio A by Chris Alires on April 21, 2024 Rumelia Collective are:

Sitara Schauer: vocals, saz, violin

Alysha Shaw: vocals, guitar

Willa Roberts: vocals, violin

Nicolle Rowen: vocals, frame drum

Follow this band at rumeliacollective.com and watch for their multiple side projects.