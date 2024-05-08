Nosotros
Over the course of 30 years the Las Cruces-born/Albuquerque-based band Nosotros has remained restless, changeable & consistently popular. As the single "Mentiras" was released the band came by "Studio 505" to perform new songs destined for their next album.
Filmed in Studio A by Gus Tafoya & engineered by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles, Nosotros are:
Glenn Contreras: vocals
Randy Sanchez: guitar, vocals
Gilbert Uribe: bass, vocals
Dennis Jasso: drums, vocals
Manu Ramirez: tenor sax
Dave Weeks: trumpet
Shane Derk: guitar
Michael Trujillo: trumpet
Keep up with Nosotros at nosotrosmusic.com
