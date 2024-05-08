Over the course of 30 years the Las Cruces-born/Albuquerque-based band Nosotros has remained restless, changeable & consistently popular. As the single "Mentiras" was released the band came by "Studio 505" to perform new songs destined for their next album.

Filmed in Studio A by Gus Tafoya & engineered by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles, Nosotros are:

Glenn Contreras: vocals

Randy Sanchez: guitar, vocals

Gilbert Uribe: bass, vocals

Dennis Jasso: drums, vocals

Manu Ramirez: tenor sax

Dave Weeks: trumpet

Shane Derk: guitar

Michael Trujillo: trumpet

Keep up with Nosotros at nosotrosmusic.com

See them perform their song Aqui y Alla on KUNM's Youtube!