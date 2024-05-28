Mutual love of the Irish Folk/Punk of their youth brought Thomas Dewers (guitar), Debo Orlofsky (accordion), Terry Bluhm (bass), and Zoom Crespin (drums) together to form Dirty Old Town ABQ.

Shane MacGowan and The Pogues infused traditional Irish song forms and instrumentation with a punk ethos resulting in vivid lyrics about raw human truths. Inspired by Shane's storytelling and musical raucousness, the band also finds much to mine in the melodic variation and ornamentation of Celtic music.

Dirty Old Town ABQ's brand of Irishish Americana is a melting pot with blues, country, cajun, folk, bluegrass, and punk from both sides of the big pond represented. This is on display in the May 2 live broadcast out of KUNM's Studio A. The focus is mainly on songs Shane wrote as well as some "Irish-adjacent" material by artists such as Nancy Griffith and Steve Earle. A lively conversation ensues in between songs.

Recorded by Roman Garcia

Video Produced by Gus Tafoya

Watch them perform Love You 'Till the End on KUNM's Youtube!