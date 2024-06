Thurst Trap is a three piece of electric piano, bass, and drums. With the energy of a punk band and the sensibilities of bass heavy prog rock, they blast the music at you in a frenetic blitz. Fun and engaging they prove you don't need an electric guitar to rock out.

Watch Thurst Trap perform live on Afternoon Freeform on KUNM's Youtube!

Recorded by Chris A.

Video Produced by Gus Tafoya