Hometown Love Warriors Prism Bitch are kicking off their Spring Tour 2025 with a special MATINEE, ALL AGES show at Launchpad on Saturday, March 22nd at 1pm.

Listen to them join Brandon Kennedy in KUNM's Studio A for a special performance during KUNM's Spring Fundraiser!

Lilah Rose - lead vocals, guitar, keyboards

Lauren Poole - lead vocals, bass

Chris Walsh - guitar, keyboards

Teresa Esguerra - drums

Engineered by Roman Garcia

See more of Prism Bitch here:

www.prismbitch.com

facebook.com/prismbish

instagram.com/prismbitchband

prismbitchband.bandcamp.com