Prism Bitch
Hometown Love Warriors Prism Bitch are kicking off their Spring Tour 2025 with a special MATINEE, ALL AGES show at Launchpad on Saturday, March 22nd at 1pm.
Listen to them join Brandon Kennedy in KUNM's Studio A for a special performance during KUNM's Spring Fundraiser!
Lilah Rose - lead vocals, guitar, keyboards
Lauren Poole - lead vocals, bass
Chris Walsh - guitar, keyboards
Teresa Esguerra - drums
Engineered by Roman Garcia
See more of Prism Bitch here:
www.prismbitch.com
facebook.com/prismbish
instagram.com/prismbitchband
prismbitchband.bandcamp.com