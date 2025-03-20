© 2025 KUNM
Prism Bitch

KUNM | By Brandon Kennedy
Published March 20, 2025 at 1:22 PM MDT
Photo: Cassie Vela McGowen

Hometown Love Warriors Prism Bitch are kicking off their Spring Tour 2025 with a special MATINEE, ALL AGES show at Launchpad on Saturday, March 22nd at 1pm. 

Listen to them join Brandon Kennedy in KUNM's Studio A for a special performance during KUNM's Spring Fundraiser!

Lilah Rose - lead vocals, guitar, keyboards
Lauren Poole - lead vocals, bass
Chris Walsh - guitar, keyboards
Teresa Esguerra - drums

Engineered by Roman Garcia

See more of Prism Bitch here:
www.prismbitch.com
facebook.com/prismbish
instagram.com/prismbitchband
prismbitchband.bandcamp.com
KUNM Studio Sessions Afternoon Freeformspring fundraiser
