YAGÓDY is a Ukrainian folk group that blends traditional folk music with modern rhythms. fusing layered female harmonies with a theatrical presentation, YAGÓDY’s music is beautiful, mythical, and powerful.

YAGÓDY is:

Zoriana Dybovska: vocals, percussion instruments

Vasylyna Voloshyn: vocals

Tetiana Voitiv: vocals, Tibetan bowl, percussion instruments, drymba

Nadiia Parashchuk: vocals, accordion

Vadym Voitovych: bass guitar

Teimyraz Gogitidze – drums

Vasyl Parashchuk – cymbals

Recorded in KUNM's Studio A by Roman Garcia