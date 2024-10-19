League of Women Voters provides guidance on packed Bernalillo ballot

The upcoming ballot for votes in Bernalillo county is so packed full of information, the County Clerk has said she’ll be providing magnifying glasses in voting booths so voters can actually read the 7 point print. Fortunately, the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico, who provide non-partisan voting information, came up with a guide so voters know what to expect when they walk up to a booth on election day.

Starlyn Brown, President of the LWVCM: “There are a couple of things that people should do prior to walking in there. First, I would recommend that people verify their voter registration, make sure that nothing has changed. It's too late to change your address online, but you can do that when you go to vote, and your address is very important, because that determines what's going to be on your ballot. So after you verify your registration information, make sure that you also notice if your districts have changed since the redistricting occurred. And the next thing is to produce a sample ballot prior to going to to vote, because the ballot is huge, as was just mentioned, the Bernalillo County clerk has stated that she is using seven point font for the ballot, which is incredibly small, and she's recommending that you print a sample ballot prior to going to vote, so that you have the opportunity to read through it, make sure that you understand everything that you will be voting on, and go ahead and mark your answers, or you know your selections on your sample ballot and take it with you. You can get a sample ballot by going to the Secretary of State website, or you can go to a polling place starting on Saturday, when early voting begins, October 19, and ask them to print you out a sample ballot, and they will be happy to do that for you.

KUNM: “Where can I go to find the information to make sure that I'm voting the way I want to? And speaking of that, as voters are going to gather this information and do this research. Are there any particular items that they should definitely be aware of that are going to be on the ballot that they should make sure they do their research on?”

Brown: “I would do some research on the general obligation bonds, especially the details of how that money is proposed to be spent, I would look at the constitutional amendments and really think them through, because there are they affect the constitution of the state of New Mexico, which means they will affect every new Mexican in the state. And then I would also really think about the two city charter amendments.we have spent a considerable amount of time and energy all volunteers to produce the voter guide for the Central New Mexico counties that we represent, which are Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia, and we printed 28,000 copies, and we are have already distributed them, and there 200 different locations in the four counties. Polling places should have them. Now. They are abbreviated in some respects, because it's 64 pages, we certainly could not print all of the detail about every item that's going to be on the ballot. So another large effort was to create web pages on our website, and you can get to that at www.centralnmvoterguide.org and we have links to all of the detailed information and supporting information that you will Find on your ballot. So there's links to more information on the constitutional amendments. There are links to detailed information on the general obligation bonds, on the city charter amendments, etc, because there obviously is a lot that voters need to take into consideration when making their decisions”

You can listen to the full interview with Starlyn Brown going into much more detail here:

Starlyn Brown Full Interview.mp3 The full nearly 15 minute long interview with Starlyn Brown, President of the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico, discussing Bernalilo County's filled-to-bursting 2024 ballot. Listen • 14:09

All following information comes from the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico.

NEW MEXICO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

“Proposing an amendment to Article 8, Section 15 of the Constitution of New Mexico to extend a property tax exemption, currently only allowed for one hundred percent disabled veterans and their widows and widowers, to veterans with less than a one hundred percent disability and their widows and widowers and basing the amount of the exemption on a veteran’s disability rating.”

For _____ Against ______

ANALYSIS

Constitutional amendments No. 1 and No. 2 both relate to property tax reductions for veterans and their spouses. These amendments are additive. For instance, if both amendments pass, the effect on households in Bernalillo County that are not eligible would be a recurring property tax increase of $50 – $100. Residential property taxes are used to pay a large part of the expenses of New Mexico’s schools, public health facilities, and local governments. The NM Legislative Finance Council’s “rough conclusion” in 2023 was that the new exemption would create an annual average property tax reduction of $767. These savings would be in addition to the standard veteran property tax exemption of $4,000 available to all veterans who own residential property. The NM Taxation and Revenue Department has concluded that the new exemption “would represent a significant erosion of the local property tax base, on which most local governments rely for their budgets and operations.” It estimates that $27.2 million in 2026 and $29.2 million in 2027 will be shifted to non-qualifying property owners. The proposed amendment also requires an automatic increase in residential property taxes for those not eligible for the new exemption to make up approximately 40% of the revenue lost due to the new exemption. The language of the amendment does not require non-residential or commercial business property owners to pay additional taxes to make up any of the difference. Local government bodies and schools would bear most of the loss of revenue from passage of the amendment, and the LWVCNM has not located any description of how or when the shortfall in revenue might be recovered by government entities.

ARGUMENTS FOR THE AMENDMENT

1 - The exemption is intended to provide disabled veterans protection from rising property taxes. Allowing the property tax exemption for veterans with a permanent service-connected disability will support property-owning disabled veterans and their widowed spouses in an amount proportional to the percentage of the veteran’s disability rating.

2 - The new property tax exemption sends the message that anyone who suffers a disability while serving in the armed forces deserves to be taken care of equitably, regardless of the severity of the injury.

3 - The amendment is intended to express the support of the state for veterans.

4 - The amendment assumes a decrease in property tax could provide an incentive for veterans of the armed forces to move to and buy property in New Mexico, which might increase the state’s population and tax base.

5 - The amendment assumes the estimated cost of an additional annual per capita tax burden for the general population of the state is low compared to the benefit provided for the service-related disabled veterans with property tax liability.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - The new exemption could be seen as disproportionately benefiting those who do not need financial assistance. If the purpose is to relieve the financial burden on those who are unable to pay property taxes due to their disability, then the exemption should target those with limited incomes.

2 - Financial assistance is already available for disabled veterans through a number of programs. Numerous state, federal and nonprofit programs serve veterans, including programs to assist disabled veterans with living expenses.

3 - Non-disabled-veteran property taxpayers, including seniors and persons who have a non-service related disability, will pay more due to the new exemption.

4 - A property tax is traditionally based on the value and nature of the property, not the personal characteristics of the owner. Creating an exemption for certain individuals would be a departure from the underlying principles of property taxation and could set a precedent for other groups to seek a similar exemption.

5 - The federal government should help disabled veterans, not the state. If voters believe that more compensation is due to disabled veterans and their spouses, then they should ask their representatives in Congress to address the issue.

6 - Property tax benefits for veterans already exist in the Constitution of New Mexico. There is a $4,000 exemption for all honorably discharged veterans.

7 - The exemption excludes other property taxpayers who are disabled due to work-related injuries. There are many dangerous but necessary occupations with a high chance of disability from injury, so it is unclear why disabled veterans warrant preferable treatment in comparison to other disabled persons.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

“Proposing an amendment to Article 8, Section 5 of the constitution of New Mexico to increase a property tax exemption for honorably discharged members of the armed forces and their widows and widowers.”

For ______ Against _______

ANALYSIS

Constitutional amendments No. 1 and No. 2 are additive. For instance, if both amendments pass, the effect on households in Bernalillo County that are not eligible would be a recurring property tax increase of $50 - $100. Residential property taxes are used to pay a large part of the expenses of New Mexico’s schools, public health facilities, and local governments. This amendment would increase the property tax exemption for honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses from the current amount of $4,000 to $10,000 a year. This amount would be adjusted annually for inflation, although the amendment does not specify the mechanism for that adjustment. If the amendment is approved, it would require additional legislation to become effective. Local government budgets will bear most of the loss of revenue from passage of this amendment, and the LWVCNM has not located any description of how or when the loss in revenue resulting from passage of the amendment might be recovered by government entities. The Legislative Finance Committee also concluded in 2023, that “[l]ocal impacts of the legislation proposed in this bill will vary widely across the state depending on the local trends in property values, the per capita population of veterans in the county, as well as the remaining local authority to adjust property tax rates,” and “the effect of change would also be highly variable depending on the city, county, and school district property tax rates in effect at the location of the veteran’s principal residence…”.

ARGUMENTS FOR THE AMENDMENT

1 - This amendment is intended to support property-owning veterans and their widows or widowers and might help them maintain homeownership by reducing the amount of property tax paid by honorably discharged members of the armed forces and their widowed spouses.

2 - This exemption, however, is not specific to owner occupied primary residential property. This amendment is intended to express the support of the state for veterans.

3 - The amendment assumes a decrease in property tax could provide an incentive for veterans of the armed forces to move to or buy property in New Mexico, which may increase the state’s population and tax base.

4 - The amendment assumes that by adjusting the amount of the exemption for inflation, the amount of the exemption for veterans will increase without requiring a future constitutional amendment, which is a challenging, lengthy and costly process.

5 - The amendment assumes the increased exemption amount is fairer to veterans and their spouses. The current exemption was set in 2002 and, since then, the value of the dollar has increased approximately 72% while property values have increased by approximately 80%.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - Congress should be responsible for providing veterans’ benefits. It is inappropriate for homeowners and other residential property owners and local governments to bear the expense of providing extended benefits to veterans in return for their service in a branch of the United States armed forces. If more generous benefits are due to veterans and their spouses, Congress should provide those benefits.

2 - The increased exemption could benefit those who chose to enlist. The mandatory United States military draft ended in 1973, and the military has been an all-volunteer force for more than 50 years. Special property tax benefits should not be extended to someone who makes the choice to work in a branch of the United States armed forces.

3 - The increased exemption could be seen as unfair to other property taxpayers who will pay more property taxes due to passage of the amendment.

4 - Traditionally, most tax relief measures are based on need. There is no evidence that veterans have lower incomes or a greater need for property tax relief than other taxpayers. It is possible that, with the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment, veterans who are financially stable and who own large, high-value homes will be relieved from contributing their fair property tax share.

5 - Exemptions for special groups of property taxpayers could set a precedent for other individuals to seek tax relief. Traditionally, property tax is based on the value and nature of the property, not the personal characteristics of the owner. Creating an exemption for certain individuals is a departure from the underlying principle of property taxation and could set a precedent for other groups to seek similar exemptions.

6 - The exemption amount only benefits a portion of veterans, since it applies only to veterans who are residential property owners and excludes veterans who are renters.

7 - The inflation provision in the amendment would increase property taxes even more for non-veteran property taxpayers. The proposal to index the amount of exemption for inflation may continue to erode the property tax base and annually increase the property tax bills for those who are not eligible for the property tax exemption.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

“Proposing to amend Article 6, Section 35 of the Constitution of New Mexico by allowing the dean of the University of New Mexico school of law to appoint a designee to the Judicial Nominating Commission.”

For _______ Against ______

ARGUMENTS FOR THE AMENDMENT

1 - The role of chair of the Appellate Judges Nominating Commission is primarily administrative. These are not tasks that require the legal mind of the dean of a school of law, but even if they were, this proposed amendment ensures that there will be an esteemed legal scholar serving as chair of the commission. The Rules Governing Judicial Nominating Commissions outline the role of the chair and task the chair with the duties of announcing the existence of a judicial vacancy to the public and members of the commission, scheduling meetings of the commission and providing the media with notice of the meetings, preparing application packets and preparing agendas for meetings.

2 - The University of New Mexico School of Law serves a vital interest to the state by educating a vast majority of the attorneys who practice here since it is the only school of law in New Mexico. Beyond the normal duties of being the dean of a school of law, and the current requirement to serve as chair of the Appellate Judges Nominating Commission, the dean is also required by statute to serve as the chair of the Judicial Compensation Commission. Allowing the dean’s designee to serve on the Appellate Judges Nominating Commission would relieve the dean of a commitment that could be performed by others

3 - The dean of the University of New Mexico School of Law is already permitted to have a designee for important commissions, including the New Mexico Sentencing Commission and the New Mexico Compilation Commission. The dean is also required to appoint three members to the Public Defender Commission. Each of these commissions has functioned adequately without requiring the dean to attend every meeting. The dean should be allowed to appoint a designee

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - The amendment potentially removes a neutral tie-breaking vote from the commission. When the Appellate Judges Nominating Commission was created, there was a desire to have a neutral person who could break any of the commission’s tie votes. The legislature, which passed the joint resolution to create the commission, and the people, who voted to pass the constitutional amendment in 1988, believed that the dean of the University of New Mexico School of Law was the best person to put into this neutral tie-breaking role.

2 - The amendment could remove one of New Mexico’s most prominent legal scholars from the judicial appointment process. The Appellate Judges Nominating Commission serves a vital role in New Mexico’s judicial system by vetting and nominating candidates for the most prominent judicial positions in the state. The dean is tapped into New Mexico’s legal community by virtue of being the head of the state’s only law school. The dean’s connections in the legal community could provide insight into the careers and backgrounds of the applicants that the commission vets.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

“Proposing an amendment to Article 10, Section 1 of the Constitution of New Mexico to provide that the salaries of county officers shall be established by the Board of County Commissioners, remove references to the first legislative session and clarify that any fees collected by a county official shall be paid into the treasury of the county.”

For __________ Against __________

ARGUMENTS FOR THE AMENDMENT

1 - While it made sense for the legislature to set county officer salaries when the state was new, the counties are now longstanding, established entities that handle their own affairs without such close state guidance. This amendment is a measure to modernize the system to better reflect the realities of day-to-day governance. The current law only sets maximum salaries for county officers and already allows boards of county commissioners discretion in determining salary increases for their officers within the statutory limitations.

2 - County officers manage complex bureaucracies and require executive experience and specialized skills to be effective on behalf of their constituents. To ensure that voters have the opportunity to elect qualified officers, counties need the flexibility to set salaries to attract experienced and skilled candidates. This amendment would allow counties to be more responsive to their own needs and provide for more professional management.

3 - Constitutional and statutory safeguards exist to check the power of county commissioners in setting salaries. The constitution and laws of the state have measures that serve as a check on the powers of county commissioners in setting the salaries of county officers.

4 - This amendment will give voters more say in how their counties are managed. County officers are locally elected and directly accountable to their constituents. This amendment would localize salary decisions and make county officers more accountable to their constituents.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - Without legislative oversight, county official salaries will be wide-ranging and inconsistent across counties. Pursuant to its current obligation to fix the salaries for county officers, the legislature has established a comprehensive classification system based on a combination of a county’s population and the total value of real estate within the county. This system helps to ensure that salaries are uniform and proportional across the state. This proposed amendment empowers boards of county commissioners to establish officer salaries without any standards.

2 - Removing the legislature’s authority could lead to negative consequences for counties. Allowing boards of county commissioners full discretion to determine salaries for their officers takes authority and power away from the legislature. The people of the state have an interest in the legislature retaining the power to set county officer salaries because it serves as a mutual check, is a reasonable limit on counties’ powers and requires accountability from the legislature.

3 - County commissioners would set their own salaries. Currently, Article 10, Section 1 of the Constitution of New Mexico places the legislature in a neutral third-party role and provides assurances to the people of the state that county officer salaries are determined impartially. This proposed amendment may make these determinations more susceptible to short-term political or personal considerations.

CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE CHARTER AMENDMENTS

City Charter Amendment #1

PROPOSING TO AMEND THE ALBUQUERQUE CITY CHARTER REGARDING THE PROCEDURES FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS AND APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE AND FIRE CHIEF Shall the City of Albuquerque Charter be amended to modify the procedures to appoint city administrative officers and appoint and remove the Chief of Police and Fire Chief?

YES _________ NO _________

ANALYSIS

The proposed amendment changes the Albuquerque City Charter to modify the procedures to appoint city administrative officers. City administrative officers are defined as any position with supervisory authority over anyone in a department director position. The proposed amendment would require the mayor to reappoint, and the council to approve all city administrative officers, the Chief of Police and the Fire chief at the beginning of each new term. It limits the time city administrative officers may serve without council approval. It would also allow the council to terminate employment agreements of the Chief of Police and the Fire Chief with a two-thirds plus one of the membership of the council.

ARGUMENTS FOR THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT

1 - Intended to provide greater collaboration between the mayor and the council.

2 - Intended to provide more checks and balances for these positions of great importance for the entire citizenry through their elected council representatives.

3 - Limits the amount of time the mayor can employ interim administrative officers without council approval.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - Council may terminate the police or fire chief at any time within the terms of the employment contract without giving a reason by a vote of seven councilors.

2 - Effect of passage of the amendment would give police and fire chief uncertainty as to who to look towards for leadership amongst a number of people who may have differing priorities.

3 - May be difficult to find qualified applicants to accept position with such conditions.

Charter Amendment #2

PROPOSING TO AMEND THE ALBUQUERQUE CITY CHARTER REGARDING THE PROCEDURE TO DETERMINE SEPARATION OF POWER ISSUES UNDER THE CITY CHARTER Shall the City of Albuquerque Charter be amended to modify the procedures for determination of separation of powers issues under the city charter?

YES __________ NO _________

ANALYSIS

This proposed amendment attempts to clarify the procedure used by the city to resolve differences between the mayor and the council. The current charter establishes a committee of three with one appointment by the mayor, one by the council, and a third member chosen by the two appointees. If either the mayor or the council fails to make an appointment, as has happened in the past, then the negotiation process is stalled. This amendment requires that these committee members by appointed within 60 days and effectively would allow either the mayor or the council to appoint all three committee members if one of the parties fails to make a committee appointment within the set time.

ARGUMENTS FOR THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT

1 - It is designed to assign responsibility for tracking committee appointments to the city clerk.

2 - It should prevent a delay in filling a vacancy from impeding the work of the conference committee.

3 - It is meant to provide an incentive for filling conference committee vacancies in a timely manner.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE AMENDMENT

1 - Allowing 60 days for appointments to the conference committee is helpful because it sets a deadline, but may be too long for the committee to work effectively.

2 -The proposed amendment does not provide an option in the event that the council is unable to agree on a replacement other than allowing the mayor to fill two positions.

GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND QUESTIONS

A bond represents money borrowed by a government to finance capital improvement projects. The bonds are called general obligation (GO) bonds because payment of the debt (principal plus interest) is a general obligation of the governmental entity issuing the bond.

GO bonds are sold to bond investors, subject to voter approval of separate bond questions, as a way to generate revenue for capital projects. GO bonds must be sold within a specific time after voter approval. They must be fully spent on capital (bricks and mortar) projects or equipment, not on daily operations or maintenance. Bond money cannot be transferred from one category to another.

State of New Mexico

Bond Question 1 - Aging and Long-Term Services Department The 2024 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of senior citizen facility improvement, construction and equipment acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed thirty million seven hundred fifty-eight thousand one hundred dollars ($30,758,100) to make capital expenditures for certain senior citizen facility improvement, construction and equipment acquisition projects and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For_____ Against_____

Bond Question 2 - Library Acquisitions The 2024 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of library acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed nineteen million three hundred five thousand dollars ($19,305,000) to make capital expenditures for academic, public school, tribal and public library resource acquisitions and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For_____ Against_____

Bond Question 3 - Higher Education The 2024 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of higher education, special schools and tribal schools’ capital improvement and acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed two hundred thirty million two hundred fifty-eight thousand four hundred dollars ($230,258,400) to make capital expenditures for certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools capital improvements and acquisitions and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For_____ Against_____

Bond Question 4 - Public Safety The 2024 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of public safety radio communications systems improvement bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed ten million two hundred ninety-seven thousand one hundred dollars ($10,297,100) to make capital expenditures for public safety radio communications systems stabilization and modernization and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For_____ Against_____

Bernalillo County

Bernalillo County will ask voters to authorize the issuance of GO Bonds for the 2024 bond cycle (years 2025-2026) totaling $40,500,000. The projects have been grouped according to their general purposes into six ballot questions.

There are separate bond questions on the ballot for roads, drainage, utilities, buildings, public safety, community facilities, and libraries. This allows voters to have the option to approve one purpose and not another. A detailed listing of the projects proposed for these bond issues can be viewed at lwvcnm.org and on the Bernalillo County website . Passage of the bond issues will not increase property tax rates.

Bond Question 1 - Library Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $2,500,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, remodeling, furnishing, equipping, and otherwise improving library facilities within Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and purchasing materials and resources for libraries within Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For___________ Against__________

Bond Question 2 - Public Safety Facilities, Fleet and Other County Building Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $8,800,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, remodeling, purchasing, furnishing, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving, County facilities and fleet, including but not limited to health and public safety facilities, fire station and law enforcement facilities, jail and detention center facilities, courthouse facilities, youth and family service center and learning facilities visitors center facilities, replacement of heavy equipment, and necessary redevelopment of facilities, construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For___________ Against__________

Bond Question 3 - Parks and Recreation Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $11,709,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, remodeling, furnishing, equipping repairing and otherwise improving park and recreational facilities within the county including but not limited to parks, aquatic centers, community centers, playgrounds, ball fields, open spaces, cultural and educational facilities, community recreation centers and pools, and necessary redevelopment of facilities, construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or time and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For___________ Against__________

Bond Question 4- Transportation Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $10,691,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, rehabilitating, furnishing, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving transportation facilities within the county, including but not limited to roads, non-motor vehicle pathways, bridges, traffic calming facilities, guardrails, bike lanes, trails, sidewalks, transit improvements, paving, landscaping, traffic signals and other street improvements, and necessary construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or time and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For___________ Against__________

Bond Question 5 - Storm Drainage and Utilities Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $5,100,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, rehabilitating, equipping repairing and otherwise improving drainage and utility infrastructure, including but not limited to storm sewer and drainage, wastewater, water and drainage systems and facilities within Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For________ Against ________

Bond Question 6 - Public Housing Bonds Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $1,700,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, remodeling, rehabilitating, furnishing, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving housing facilities within the County, including but not limited to energy efficiency and other improvements for multifamily housing units for low-income, homeless, senior and disabled populations, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

For_________ Against ______

ALBUQUERQUE METROPOLITAN FLOOD CONTROL AUTHORITY (AMAFCA)

Shall the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in principal amount not exceeding $25,000,000 for the extension, betterment, alteration, reconstruction, repair and other improvements of the Authority’s flood control system?

Yes _________ No ________

BALLOT QUESTIONS

The mill levy is a property tax applied based on the assessed value of the property, which is set by your county tax assessor, and which is less than the market value. In New Mexico taxable value is calculated as one third of the assessed value minus exemptions. The tax is applied by local governments and other jurisdictions to raise revenue to cover their budgets and to pay for public services such as schools, hospitals, and environmental infrastructure.

University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) - Bernalillo Shall the County of Bernalillo continue to impose a tax levy of Six and Four-Tenths (6.4) mills each year for a maximum of eight (8) years on each dollar of net taxable value of property in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, for the operation and maintenance of the University of New Mexico Hospital?

For ________ Against ________

Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District - Bernalillo & Sandoval Shall the duly elected Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors establish a levy of up to 0.25 mills to: protect drinking water sources and the health of rivers and streams by improving stormwater and floodplain management; reduce the risk of wildfire for our communities by improving the health of our forests, including the Sandia and Manzano Forests; restore wildlife habitat, including along the Rio Grande; preserve agricultural land by partnering with local farmers to promote healthy soil practices; restore and conserve natural areas and open spaces to provide equitable access to the outdoors; and provide natural resources education for youth and adults, with all revenues and expenditures subject to an independent annual audit?

For ________ Against ________

The League of Women Voters has been providing non-partisan voting information since they were founded in 1920.

Originally established to help newly enfranchised women fulfill that role, the league has expanded their vision to seek “a more inclusive democracy where all Americans, regardless of gender, sex, race, ability, or party” can be properly represented.

As part of that mission, every year their voting guides help people across the country make a more informed vote.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

