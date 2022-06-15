Local News

-
In response to years of concerns raised by residents along the Lead and Coal corridor in Albuquerque, the city ordered an independent audit of its safety. The auditors identified a number of high-priority problems along the one-way streets, and made recommendations to the city.
-
As New Mexico’s largest wildfire continues to burn, residents are trying to focus on rebuilding. The federal government has pledged help for those who lost property or jobs due to the fire. But residents living on land grants distributed by Spanish rulers centuries ago may not qualify for that aid.
-
The Department of Health gives first COVID19 update in 3 months, announcing the departure of the State Epidemiologist and acknowledging a new surge of cases in NM. Acting Secretary of Health, Dr David Scrase emphasized the value of testing early and treating early.
-
Long Covid leaves one teacher exhausted and confused 6 months later. She shares her story anonymously to protect her from retaliation. Her story includes physical, emotional, and mental struggles.
-
NM officials say voter turnout was low, and they're pointing fingers at misinformation & climate changeOn June 7th, primary elections were held in New Mexico amid national concerns of low voter confidence and constant, false allegations of election fraud. Now, officials are saying voter turnout was low, but not as bad as the state's last primary election in 2018.
-
President Biden on Tuesday signed an extension to a law compensating those impacted by uranium extraction and nuclear weapons testing. Without the extension the program would have expired next month
-
Darshan Patel and Gabe Vasquez hope to run for Congress in a district that may, post-redistricting, favor a Democrat
-
The University of New Mexico recognized Chicana/o Studies as a department back in 2015. Since then it's grown. But a hub of the department's community is at risk.
-
Democrat John Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco emerged victorious in their respective primary races for Bernalillo County Sheriff.
-
Source New Mexico's Austin Fisher speaks with Julia Goldberg of the Santa Fe Reporter about rising COVID cases in New Mexico and the lack of public messaging from the Department of Health.
-
Without intervention, in a few weeks rains will likely sweep trees and soil into the Gallinas river, which would contaminate the water and clog a treatment system that diverts the river’s water into reservoirs and a treatment plant.
-
Victims of New Mexico's largest fire are now reporting claims of identity theft on disaster assistance applications. Now, officials are vowing to find and prosecute people who take advantage of the loss of livelihoods and property.