Local News

  • Car Crash Lead Ave.
    Courtesy Joseph Aguirre, Lead Coal Safety Brigade
    Auditors give F grades for safety risks on Lead and Coal
    Nash Jones
    In response to years of concerns raised by residents along the Lead and Coal corridor in Albuquerque, the city ordered an independent audit of its safety. The auditors identified a number of high-priority problems along the one-way streets, and made recommendations to the city.
  • Eddie.jpg
    Wildfire victims living on land grants may not qualify for federal aid
    Yasmin Khan
    As New Mexico’s largest wildfire continues to burn, residents are trying to focus on rebuilding. The federal government has pledged help for those who lost property or jobs due to the fire. But residents living on land grants distributed by Spanish rulers centuries ago may not qualify for that aid.
