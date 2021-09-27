Let’s Talk Redistricting In New Mexico
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state legislature and Public Education Commission. For the first time, an independent commission, the Citizen Redistricting Committee, is advising the Democrat-led legislature. The body released its concept maps for public comment and on this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at them and what’s at stake.
Are you confused about the redistricting process and how to engage in it? Are you concerned about gerrymandering? Are you part of a community that you don’t want split up by district lines?
Email LetsTalk@KUNM.org, tweet with #LetsTalkNM, or call-in live during the show at 505-277-5866 (505-277-KUNM).
GUESTS:
- Justice Edward Chavez, Chair of the Citizen Redistricting Committee
- Kathleen Burke, Program Coordinator of Fair Districts for New Mexico
- Casey Douma, Co-Chair of the All Pueblo Council of Governors' Redistricting Committee
- Dede Feldman, former Democratic state Senator
RELATED:
- KUNM 2021 redistricting coverage
- Citizen Redistricting Committee website
- Concept maps for public consideration
- All Pueblo Council of Governors' proposed House map, Senate map, and Congressional map
- Districtr public comment portal to submit map concepts or comments
- CRC public comment meeting schedule (both in-person and virtual attendance available)
- CRC meeting live stream and 2021 meeting archive from New Mexico PBS
- New Mexico 2011 redistricting litigation documents
This segment is part of our #YourNMGov project, in collaboration with KUNM radio. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.