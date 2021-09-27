© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Roundhouse_3.JPG
Roundhouse 2020
The KUNM news team's coverage of the 2020 legislative session and its impacts

Let’s Talk Redistricting In New Mexico

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published September 27, 2021 at 10:09 AM MDT
crc_senate_concept_map_a_screen_shot.png
nmredistricting.org/mapconcepts/
/
Portion of Concept Map A of the state senate district map, released by the Citizen Redistricting Committee on Sept. 16, 2021

Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state legislature and Public Education Commission. For the first time, an independent commission, the Citizen Redistricting Committee, is advising the Democrat-led legislature. The body released its concept maps for public comment and on this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at them and what’s at stake.

Are you confused about the redistricting process and how to engage in it? Are you concerned about gerrymandering? Are you part of a community that you don’t want split up by district lines?

Email LetsTalk@KUNM.org, tweet with #LetsTalkNM, or call-in live during the show at 505-277-5866 (505-277-KUNM).

GUESTS: 

RELATED: 

This segment is part of our #YourNMGov project, in collaboration with KUNM radio. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.

Tags

Local NewsLegislature#nmlegmapsLet's Talk New MexicoNMLegYNMGYour New Mexico GovernmentLets Talk NMDede FeldmanRedistricting 2021Citizen Redistricting CommitteeEdward ChavezAll Pueblo Council of GovernorsCasey DoumaFair Districts for New MexicoKathleen Burke
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
Load More