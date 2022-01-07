© 2022 KUNM
Local News

PNM extends deadline to apply for electric bill assistance

KUNM | By Yasmin Khan
Published January 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST
electric_meter.png
Canva
/

There are now 40,000 customers in the state behind on payments for their electric bills and Public Service Company of New Mexico has announced it’s extending the deadline for a financial relief program that helps families, small businesses, and nonprofits who are struggling to pay.

Those late payments total more than $13 million dollars past-due according to PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson. The utility started the COVID Customer Relief Fund in 2020, which is funded by shareholders, and so far, 7,000 customers have been approved for assistance. Residential customers can receive up to $200, and small businesses and nonprofits can receive up to $500. The funding was due to expire last month, but PNM has now extended it through March 31. Jackson said customers can get help through the COVID relief fund or a range or other programs.

“If you’re a renter, if you get low-income assistance through a federal program, we look at all of those different things and we apply as much possible help to your account as we can to try to either pay down or pay off any past due balances that you might have," said Jackson.

Applications for electricity bill assistance are available in English and Spanish, and PNM has Spanish speaking customer service representatives as well.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply, visit PNM.com/help or https://www.pnmforwardtogether.com/ayuda-es for help in Spanish.

