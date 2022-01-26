Legislation to protect tenants passes hurdle

As homeless shelters are stretched, and housing advocates warn rising rents could cause more evictions, lawmakers are proposing legislation that would give tenants more protections.

House Bill 65 would extend time frames for tenants to pay late rent and allow more time for them to move out once an eviction is served. According to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, the state has some of the shortest eviction time frames in the country. When someone receives notice their rent is late, they have just three days to pay before the landlord can file for eviction.

The legislation would also see courts explain tenants' rights and the availability of various kinds of rental assistance. It was passed by the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee by a majority and is set to move to the House Judiciary Committee.

Similar legislation was voted down last year in the senate. This time around, housing advocates hope that there has been enough coordination and compromise with landlords' associations for the bill to pass into law.

"We know housing stability is crucial to New Mexicans' health and to the economic recovery of our state." said Rachel Biggs from Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless. "And these protections for tenants are really essential to make sure that folks can stay housed through the pandemic and beyond."