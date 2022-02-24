Early voting in 2022 municipal elections ends Saturday

Municipal elections are underway in 26 New Mexico cities, towns and villages, including all in Sandoval County. Most are electing a mayor, and some ballots will include city councilors, judges and bond measures. Early voting wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 1 election has now passed, but it’s not too late to register or vote.

Same-day registration is available during early voting, but not on Election Day. The number of early voting sites, their hours, and what if anything you need to bring with you vary by municipality.

“In the city of Rio Rancho, a voter must provide a photo identification upon presenting themself for a ballot,” said Rio Rancho city clerk, Rebecca Martinez. She added the ID could be a student identification or a credit card, as long as it has the voter’s picture and name on it.

If you already have an absentee ballot, it needs to arrive by 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you don’t want to risk mailing it at this point, you can drop it off at a voting location.

If you’re not able to cast your ballot by Saturday, Feb. 26, your only other opportunity will be on Election Day itself.

Election Day in the 2022 municipal officer election is Tuesday, March 1, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the full list of cities and towns participating in this election here.

This story is part of our Your New Mexico Government project, a collaboration between KUNM and New Mexico PBS. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.