New UNM program seeks to address cyber crime

Cyber attacks have impacted many New Mexicans recently, with attacks on Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County. In response University of New Mexico Continuing Education has announced a new Cybersecurity Bootcamp to ramp up local professionals and talent.

UNM Continuing Education has partnered with Fullstack Academy to bring students the new program.

Continuing Education Executive Director Audrey Arnold said students can attend full-time for 12 weeks or part-time for 26 weeks. No previous experience or knowledge of cybersecurity is required and Arnold said, it’s good for people looking to enter the tech field or building up existing skills.

"Cyber security attacks are so on the rise. We’re all being hit with them, cyber war, hackers, etcetera. So, I don’t anticipate this need is going to go down, it’s just going to continue to grow" Arnold said.

Arnold said, there are 3,000 job openings across the state and not enough talent to fill those positions.

"It’s a threat to our future. And so, every organization is going to need to beef up their cyber security" said Arnold.

The deadline to apply for the program for earlybird tuition of around $12,000 is March 8th and there are partial scholarships and payment options available.