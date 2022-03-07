© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New UNM program seeks to address cyber crime

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published March 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST
cyber attack
Piqsels
/
Piqsels

Cyber attacks have impacted many New Mexicans recently, with attacks on Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County. In response  University of New Mexico Continuing Education has announced a new Cybersecurity Bootcamp to ramp up local professionals and talent.

UNM Continuing Education has partnered with Fullstack Academy to bring students the new program.

Continuing Education Executive Director Audrey Arnold said students can attend full-time for 12 weeks or part-time for 26 weeks. No previous experience or knowledge of cybersecurity is required and Arnold said, it’s good for people looking to enter the tech field or building up existing skills.

"Cyber security attacks are so on the rise. We’re all being hit with them, cyber war, hackers, etcetera. So, I don’t anticipate this need is going to go down, it’s just going to continue to grow" Arnold said.

Arnold said, there are 3,000 job openings across the state and not enough talent to fill those positions.

"It’s a threat to our future. And so, every organization is going to need to beef up their cyber security" said Arnold.

The deadline to apply for the program for earlybird tuition of around $12,000 is March 8th and there are partial scholarships and payment options available.

According to Zip Recruiter, the average entry-level cyber security salary in Albuquerque is around $65,000.

Tags

Local News cyberattackUNM Continuing Education Audrey Arnold Cybersecurity Bootcampunm
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
Load More