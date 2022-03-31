New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus tackles the stigma of mental health through song

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus has had many themed performances over the years––ranging from marriage equality to trans rights. Now, they’re looking to open up a conversation about mental well-being.

KUNM’s Morning Edition host Bryce Dix spoke with Jim Williams, a singer with the chorus and the board chairman, to get a better understanding of how music can ease our inner struggles.

WILLIAMS: We’re in our 41st season, and three concerts a year. But this one is special, it's called: You Are Enough. We're sharing music, specifically talking about mental health, And opening up the conversations around that. So much has happened, you know, especially these last couple of years, people are going through a lot. There's sometimes kind of a stigma about talking about real life situations. We're putting that into our concert and kind of making it okay to hear about and talk about.

KUNM: Is there a specific reason this is front and center for you all?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think it happens to everyone. They say, I think, one in five Americans , ages 18 and older, live with mental health. And it's actually, they say 2.5 times more likely for LGBTQ people to experience depression, anxiety, substance misuse. It's just like that's in our community, but people don't talk about. There was a piece of music written, called: “You Are Enough,” which deals with that. It was sort of the impetus to start this whole idea of: Why don't we have these conversations? And how can we share this important information in a setting where people can relate to it?

KUNM: Can you elaborate more on music choice during these performances to, you said, help shake the stigma and maybe fear surrounding mental health and coming to terms with it?

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I mean, music speaks to so many people in so many ways. But, what we've done for years is sing about important things. The Gay Men's Chorus has talked about marriage equality, the HIV/AIDS crisis, trans rights. Something about putting words to music, and touching people at their heart of these songs that we're talking about challenges of depression or angst in the community, suicidal thoughts. It's okay to talk about it, that getting the word out there takes the stigma away, and people aren't afraid. And there's something about being in the concert setting when people are singing with you, singing to you. And it just hits a little deeper, I think.

The idea is that people are not alone in having these thoughts or feelings. And that wherever you are right now is okay. Like, the concert isn't trying to fix you. We're not giving you the answers of how to get better or healthy. But taking the time to think about it, connect with people, be honest about it, is okay. And that's a good step towards a healthier lifestyle. Songs like Cyndi Lauper's “True Colors ,” talking about you're okay just where you are. And some music from a musical “ Dear Evan Hanson ,” dealing with a kid who kind of has these issues. It just helps you see a different side of that.

KUNM: Can you tell me a little bit about your involvement in this production, you have an artistic involvement?

WILLIAMS: I've been a singer for a number of years, but I'm also the stage director. Our artistic director picked the music and now we're putting it together with some little inner in-between pieces, talking about what ADHD is, how it is okay to talk about depression, and why people hide their feelings. I think the people are going to leave the concert knowing more and feeling a little less alone.

KUNM: All right. Jim Williams is with the New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus. Thank you for joining me.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.