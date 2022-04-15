As McBride fire continues to rage, Ruidoso rallies round displaced

Firefighters are still battling to contain the McBride fire that has burned around the mountain village of Ruidoso since Tuesday, killing two people, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and displacing thousands.

In an emailed update late Friday, Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest, said that the fire had been active close to where it began near Ruidoso Middle School.

"Unburned pockets of ponderosa pine were ignited, putting up lots of black smoke. Crews and helicopters worked together to keep the fire within control lines." she wrote.

The Ruidoso Conference Center has become a center for shelter, distribution of donations and of hot meals for the thousands who are under evacuation notices.

Dustin McEwan, a Methodist pastor co-ordinating volunteers, says the fire moved fast when it began Tuesday afternoon.

"About 2.35, I saw just a little bit of smoke close to the middle school," he said. "By 2.45, I saw houses on fire on the ridge across my street that I live on. So I went in, grabbed my dog, you know, grabbed some paperwork – forgot my daughter's special blanket, which was a shame on me." It took him ninety anxious minutes to locate and collect his wife, son and daughter.

His house is now safe, the fire is still raging but has moved on. As he speaks in the convention center, he is surrounded by piles of food, water and busy volunteers.

"I think a lot of people look at small towns and mountain towns, maybe down their nose or something," he said. "And this is a resort destination, but we come together as a community."