Clock ticking to apply for wildfire-related emergency food and unemployment assistance

New Mexicans affected by wildfires may be eligible to receive disaster food benefits and unemployment assistance, but the deadlines to apply are rapidly approaching.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is for low-income residents in five New Mexico counties: Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia. But the deadline to apply is June 13.

Benefits are also available to those who would not otherwise be eligible and who lived or worked in these counties. They can apply if their home or belongings were damaged or if they have unreimbursed expenses related to the wildfires. Benefits last for a month.

New Mexicans can also apply for disaster unemployment assistance if their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to the 2022 wildfires. The deadline to apply is June 15.

That assistance is available through November 5 as long as the person’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.

Resources:

New Mexico Legal Aid has joined with other nonprofits and FEMA to help wildfire victims. Evacuees can call a free hotline for help applying for Disaster SNAP and unemployment assistance. It's primarily for survivors and victims from Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties but anyone impacted by fires can call. 1-888-985-5141.

Residents can apply for D-SNAP at all HSD Income Support offices as well as four additional sites from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:



John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, 1500 Walter SE, Albuquerque 87108

New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 3rd Floor, 800 National Ave., Las Vegas, 87701

Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center, 202 Chamisa Rd., Taos, 87571

Eastern New Mexico University, 709 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, 88345 (closed Sunday)

Also at two other sites:

Holman Elementary School, 3549 State Hwy 518, Holman, 87733, June 9 - June 12

Mora Independent School District Administrative Office, 10 Ranger Way, Mora, 87732 (Monday only 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

New Mexicans can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance at various evacuation shelters, at any Workforce Connection Center across the state, or by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

