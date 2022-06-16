National conference held in ABQ will focus on equitable energy transition

A warming Southwest is actively changing our daily life here in New Mexico––from wildfire smoke in the air, to power blackouts and record drought.

A national solar energy conference coming to Albuquerque will focus on how the transition from fossil fuels and into equitable, renewable energy sources can help address these devastating effects of climate change.

Among the 200 speakers slated to speak during the 3-day event are Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Navajo Nation President Jonathon Nez.

Hosted by the American Solar Energy Society, the conference will center around energy equity and economic justice, which organizers say is often missing from lawmaker conversations on environmental legislation.

Society Executive Director Carly Rixham said dialogue at the community level is key to reversing the climate catastrophe.

“We’re really bringing together all of the stakeholders in solar energy and renewable energy,” Rixham said.

The event will be held from June 22-24th with both in-person and online options at the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque. Around 50 workshops, tours, and forums are scheduled.

