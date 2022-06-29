Albuquerque City Council Redistricting Committee invites public to weigh in at final meeting

The Albuquerque City Council Redistricting Committee is scheduled to hold its final meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting is the last in the once-a-decade redistricting process for the state’s largest city, which began in March.

A spokesperson for the City Council said in a statement that the public is invited to weigh in on proposed concept maps during Wednesday’s meeting, which will be held on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. It will also be streamed live on YouTube.

For those unable to attend, written comments about map preferences can be submitted online . At this point, the committee is no longer accepting new map submissions.

The public can find the concept maps, and review agendas, minutes and videos of the previous meetings on the committee’s webpage at cabq.gov/2022redistricting .

The committee’s final recommendations on new Council district maps that reflect 2020 Census data are due to the City Council on Friday, July 1.