© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Albuquerque City Council Redistricting Committee invites public to weigh in at final meeting

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT
Albuquerque City Council Districts
Research & Polling, Inc.
/
Albuquerque City Council
A map of current Albuquerque City Council districts. The redistricting committee will recommend new maps to the Council Friday, July 1, after inviting public comment on concepts Wednesday.

The Albuquerque City Council Redistricting Committee is scheduled to hold its final meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting is the last in the once-a-decade redistricting process for the state’s largest city, which began in March.

A spokesperson for the City Council said in a statement that the public is invited to weigh in on proposed concept maps during Wednesday’s meeting, which will be held on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. It will also be streamed live on YouTube. 

For those unable to attend, written comments about map preferences can be submitted online. At this point, the committee is no longer accepting new map submissions.

The public can find the concept maps, and review agendas, minutes and videos of the previous meetings on the committee’s webpage at cabq.gov/2022redistricting.

The committee’s final recommendations on new Council district maps that reflect 2020 Census data are due to the City Council on Friday, July 1.

Tags

Local News redistrictingABQ City CouncilAlbuquerque City CouncilCity of AlbuquerqueRedistricting 2021
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones