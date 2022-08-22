Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire jumps to full containment

Fire crews have now fully contained New Mexico's largest recorded wildfire.

In the past few months, the fire left not only the ash of trees and homes in its wake––but also a broken community.

Intense monsoon rains and a bull-dozed control line around the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire has fire managers confident it won’t grow anymore.

But residents at ground-zero of the blaze said they’ve got other things on their minds.

“I honestly didn’t cry over this fire until, probably, a few days ago?”

Anita Moss and her husband lost their house and two art studios.

Like many others, Moss is dealing with an insurance dispute that may leave her with less money than she was hoping for to rebuild her life.

The U.S. Forest Service has taken full responsibility for sparking the fire, which scorched just over 340,000 acres in northern New Mexico.

