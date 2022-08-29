© 2022 KUNM
Local News

School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT
housing
Ron Cogswell
/
Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico and several plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.

The teacher shortages don’t stem from any one issue. It's a combination of retention issues, overwhelming workloads, and what many say is a general lack of support.

Now funding from 2021’s Impact Aid Bill will help alleviate at least one of these burdens: housing costs. The New Mexico Public Education Department will tap the money to recruit high-quality teachers to rural school districts by building or maintaining housing for educators.

Gwen Perea Warniment said housing is a critical element in sustaining the workforce.

"We cannot continue to isolate and separate the education system from the health of the community, or the health of economic development of the community," Warniment said.

For the first time ever the Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force has made a teacher housing funding award as part of new school construction in Zuni. Awards are based on how rural the district is, how much housing is already available, and how many teachers need housing.

Warniment says that being able to make these investments creates affordable and reliable housing for educators and that benefits kids and families too, as well as the community as a whole.

Right now, the majority of existing teacher housing units are in the Gallup, Zuni, and Central school districts and the Legislative Education Study Committee estimates it would cost $20 million to replace them.

This coverage made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Local News New Mexico TeachersTeacher Shortagerural New MexicoTeacher Housing Gwen Perea Warniment
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • NPR News
    Short of Teachers, New York Tries a Housing Lure
    Robert Smith
    New York plans to offer $14,600 in housing subsidies to lure math, science and special-education teachers to the city. It's the latest tool that several public school districts -- in this case the nation's largest -- hope will attract good teachers to expensive housing markets.
  • New Housing Project In Philadelphia Aims To Attract Teachers
    Elizabeth Fiedler
    Budget cuts and layoffs are hitting teachers in Philadelphia. But the city and a local developer are hoping to offer some relief: a housing project designed for them. At a similar project in Baltimore, having fellow teachers as neighbors brings support and camaraderie after a tough day at work.
  • Hertford Pointe, affordable apartments built for teachers in one rural North Carolina school district.
    If You Build Affordable Housing For Teachers, Will They Come?
    Jess Clark
    In North Carolina and around the country, districts are facing a problem: low teacher pay that means new hires can't afford to live in the community.
  • Teacher Shortage? Or Teacher Pipeline Problem?
    Eric Westervelt
    As schools reopen across the U.S., some regions are having trouble finding enough teachers to fill vacancies. But others see a big disconnect between training and the needs of districts.
  • National Guard substitute teachers
    News
    Let's Talk teacher burnout
    Taylor Velazquez
    On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking about teacher burnout. And we want to hear from you! Are you a teacher experiencing burnout and looking to leave your job? Are you a parent who’s worried about the future of your child’s education?
  • empty classroom
    News
    Let's Talk teacher shortage crisis
    Taylor Velazquez
    As schools across the state start their summer vacations, there are concerns about what classrooms will look like when educators and students return for the fall semester. The state is experiencing a teacher shortage crisis, with more than 1,000 licensed educator positions unfilled and 40% of districts reporting severe overall staffing shortages, ranging from educational assistants to bus drivers.
