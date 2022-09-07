© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Dems accuse Ronchetti of disingenuous shift in abortion messaging

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM MDT
Ronchetti border wall
courtesy Ronchetti for Governor campaign
Republican candidate for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti called for “measured dialogue on the issue of abortion” to reach “policies that are more mainstream and reflect our shared values.” The Democratic Party of New Mexico launched a website Wednesday calling the candidate’s recent messaging on the issue an inauthentic shift to a more moderate stance. Ronchetti's campaign denies that there has even been a shift in the candidate's position.

The site RonchettiOnAbortion.com says the candidate recently deleted from his website a description of himself as “strongly Pro-Life” and a governor who would “champion religious freedoms and the Right to Life.”

The party attributes the discovery of the deleted language to a Washington Post opinion piece about Republican candidates nationwide, along with Ronchetti, “scrambling to dial down their extreme views” on abortion access.

An internet archive shows that language was present on Ronchetti’s campaign site the day the Supreme Court decision came down on June 24, and gone the next time the page was captured in mid-July.

In its place was a new page dedicated to the issue, highlighting his goal of finding a “middle ground” to ban abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the pregnant person.

Spokesperson for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, Daniel Garcia, said at a news conference Wednesday that Ronchetti’s website update was intended to hide his actual policy positions from voters.

Las Cruces City Councilor Johana Bencomo said it was “wrong” for the Ronchetti campaign to change the language on its website.

“Misleading New Mexicans in order to pass an abortion ban is deceitful and disingenuous,” she said at the news conference announcing the state Democratic Party’s website.

She said she’s seen politicians have authentic changes of heart on issues, but doesn’t believe that’s the case here. She said, in order to believe that, “I would like to understand, publicly, ‘what happened to make you change your mind? That made you have this major shift in your morality?’”

This isn’t the first time the candidate has been called out for holding a contrary stance to his messaging on the issue. KOB-TV reported that, in July, Legacy Church pastor Steve Smothermon said in a sermon that the candidate told him privately that his “goal would be to end abortion in New Mexico,” and that his proposal of a 15-week ban was intended to be moderate enough to get him elected. The Ronchetti campaign denied to KOB-TV that the candidate told this to the pastor.

Spokesperson for the Ronchetti campaign Ryan Sabel said the candidate’s position on abortion has never changed. He said the candidate still calls himself “pro-life” on his campaign website (though without the “strongly” qualifier). But, Sabel said, Ronchetti is also a “realist” who understands people with differing opinions have to work together to find a solution to this issue.

The RonchettiOnAbortion.com site also lists a quote from the candidate’s 2020 Senate campaign site saying he believed “life should be protected — at all stages.” Sabel told KUNM that the quote, listed under the heading “Life,” was in reference to his opposition to medical aid in dying, not abortion.

Tags

Local News abortion accessabortionMark RonchettiNew Mexico Democratic Party
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • Mark Ronchetti video on Twitter
    KUNM News Update
    TUES: Expert says Ronchetti has to walk a fine line on abortion as election nears, + More
    KUNM News
    New Mexico’s Republican candidate for governor emphasized in public comments that the overturn of Roe v. Wade is a chance for “measured dialogue” on abortion and that his position — that abortion should be banned after 15 weeks, with exceptions — is “a very reasonable position that most in New Mexico will support.”That Mark Ronchetti is pointing to debate and consensus on the polarizing topic shows the balance he’ll have to strike if he wants to convince Democrats to vote for him, said Gabriel Sanchez, a University of New Mexico political science professor and pollster.
  • Ronchetti sheriff campaign photo
    Local News
    Funding for police likely safe no matter who wins NM governor’s race
    Nash Jones
    In the race for New Mexico governor, both candidates are running on platforms of supporting law enforcement. Following a summer of progressive protesters calling to decrease police funding in 2020, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is attacking Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti on who will boost the budgets more.
  • Shaun Griswold Ronchetti Event
    Local News
    Ronchetti campaign denies event access to local news outlet
    Nash Jones
    Donald Trump repeatedly denied credentials to media organizations whose coverage he deemed “unfair.” In a move seemingly out of the former President’s play book, the campaign of Republican Mark Ronchetti, who’s running for governor, denied local outlet Source New Mexico access to an event over the weekend featuring the candidate along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.
  • Mark Ronchetti video on Twitter
    NPR News
    Former TV meteorologist sweeps the New Mexico GOP primary for governor
    Nash Jones
    Mark Ronchetti has won the GOP primary in the N.M. governor's race. He'll take on Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for a second term, in November.
Load More