Albuquerque Public School's new student safety video to train students on gun violence

Across the state school is now in full swing. However, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has left lingering anxieties when it comes to systematic training failures. And so far in 2022, the U.S. has seen more than 300 mass shootings that extend outside of school like at supermarkets and parades.

Albuquerque Public Schools has a new safety training for students to help prepare them for mass shootings. APS this week unveiled a new student safety video that will train middle and high school students on what to do if a shooting occurs.

APS Spokesperson Monica Armenta said this follows a standard training known as ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. The format mimics short videos on social media where most young adults consume their information.

"We’re providing these trainings in schools. We also recognize this is life training," Armenta said. "In case they should ever be confronted with someone who means harm or someplace where they need to make quick decisions, that could decide their safety."

Armenta said APS created the video because of student concerns that even going through the training in previous years, they still wouldn’t feel prepared if faced with a shooter on campus. The video serves to supplement potential step-by-step directions from APS police.

Arementa said the district is vigilant about school safety and constantly updates security measures on their campuses.

This coverage made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

