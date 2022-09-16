© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Albuquerque Public School's new student safety video to train students on gun violence

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM MDT
Students protest gun violence
Fibonacci Blue
/
Flickr

Across the state school is now in full swing. However, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has left lingering anxieties when it comes to systematic training failures. And so far in 2022, the U.S. has seen more than 300 mass shootings that extend outside of school like at supermarkets and parades.

Albuquerque Public Schools has a new safety training for students to help prepare them for mass shootings. APS this week unveiled a new student safety video that will train middle and high school students on what to do if a shooting occurs.

APS Spokesperson Monica Armenta said this follows a standard training known as ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. The format mimics short videos on social media where most young adults consume their information.

"We’re providing these trainings in schools. We also recognize this is life training," Armenta said. "In case they should ever be confronted with someone who means harm or someplace where they need to make quick decisions, that could decide their safety."

Armenta said APS created the video because of student concerns that even going through the training in previous years, they still wouldn’t feel prepared if faced with a shooter on campus. The video serves to supplement potential step-by-step directions from APS police.

Arementa said the district is vigilant about school safety and constantly updates security measures on their campuses.

This coverage made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Tags
Local News Albuquerque Public SchoolsAPSMonica Armentaschool gun violencegun violencesafe schools
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • school gun violence
    News
    New Mexico's gun violence impacting youth and potential school shooting
    Taylor Velazquez
    After a summer of deadly gun violence all across the country, New Mexico is also seeing how gun violence impacts communities, especially children and teens. On average 433 people will die by guns in our state each year. KUNM’s Taylor Velazquez speaks with an advocate about how schools can help kids find other ways to solve their problems.
  • ghost gun
    Local News
    Untraceable ghost guns may pose potential risk in schools
    Taylor Velazquez
    This year there was a shooting at Albuquerque’s West Mesa High School, killing one student. What was different about this shooting was the use of a ghost gun. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable because individual parts and equipment are often sold in kits or printed for at-home assembly. These parts are widely available and can be purchased without a background check. KUNM spoke with Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans Against Gun Violence who says these weapons may change how we think about preventing the next school shooting.
  • protest school violence
    News
    Let's Talk gun violence in schools
    Taylor Velazquez
    On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at the state’s current gun laws, the psychological effects of gun violence on students, teachers, and staff, and potential solutions to prevent school shootings.
Load More