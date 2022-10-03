© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Caregivers coalition to push lawmakers on better wages for direct support workers

KUNM | By Jered Ebenreck
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT
Caregivers who are trained in responding to anxiety or aggression in people with dementia can effectively reduce those symptoms, studies find.
iStockphoto
Direct Support Workers may get a wage increase if proposed legislation passes in the January 2023 session.

Those who take care of others, such as personal care assistants, home health aides, and nursing attendants, fall under a category called direct support workers. In New Mexico, they make an average of $11 an hour. But proposed legislation would change that.

The president of the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, Adrienne Smith, said that 62,000 caregivers in the state often depend on the same aid programs used by their clients.

“In fact, 60% of caregivers themselves qualify for Medicaid. There are people in the workforce who work sometimes two and three jobs just to make ends meet who themselves are on Medicaid,” Smith said.

Smith said these low wages, combined with labor shortages, make it challenging to address the longstanding waitlist for services for those who have a developmental disability waiver. State law mandates this backlog be cleared by 2024.

That’s why the coalition is seeking $8.4 million in the Direct Support Workforce Stabilization Act. The law would create a competitive base wage for direct support workers (at least 150% of the highest minimum wage in New Mexico accounting for local laws, cost of living, changes in minimum wage rates, and funding shortfalls) and address the lack of information on them through a new workforce data collection system.

Nationally, 87% of Direct Support Workers are women and 53% women of color. But New Mexico lacks that kind of information on caregivers here. The law requires the state and providers to participate in a staff stability survey and publicly report these data for New Mexico.

Caregivers were not included in the expansion of workers’ rights in the last century, Smith explained.

“In 1938, our country passed the Fair Labor Standards Act, which applied to all workers in our country, except for domestic workers, nannies, home health, … caregivers and also field workers,” Smith stated.

While union struggles improved labor standards last century, whole sectors of unpaid work of associated with slavery were left out. In 2019, the coalition helped pass legislation extending rights for direct support workers.

The Health and Human Services committee meets in Las Cruces this week and Smith wants them to hear from the community on the proposed legislation. She pointed out that now is when the laws are crafted.

“They want to know what the issues are now, so that they can at least have some sense of how they're leaning once the session starts,” Smith said.

The session starts in January 2023. The Health and Human Services Committee hears testimony on the Direct Support Workforce Stabilization Act on Thursday, October 6 at 10 am. People can view the hearings online or attend in person to register their views of the proposed law. For more information on the meeting, call (505) 986-4600 or send an email to Andrea Lazarow, Andrea.Lazarow@nmlegis.gov, lead staff and bill drafter of the Legislative Health and Human Service Committee.

Tags
Local News Adrienne SmithNew Mexico Caregivers CoalitionDevelopmental Disability WaiverHealth and Human Services CommitteeLas CrucesMinimum WageDirect Support Worker
Jered Ebenreck
Jered Ebenreck has been involved in community radio for 30 years--from college radio in Maryland to KGNU, Boulder to WOMR, Provincetown to KUNM in 2004. Having served in a volunteer capacity for 17 years, Jered joined the KUNM Newsroom to offer Public Health reporting and analysis while pursuing a graduate program in Public Health at UNM, with an emphasis on Social Ecology. Jered, with the help of his partner, is a caregiver for his mother. Jered can be contacted via jeredebenreck@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeredEbenreck
See stories by Jered Ebenreck
Related Content
  • Fatigue
    Let's Talk long COVID and disability
    Taylor Velazquez
    On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a look at what is the future for our healthcare system taking care of an influx of people now experiencing debilitating symptoms of long COVID that make everyday tasks a challenge? What rights do individuals have once their infection qualifies as a disability? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.
  • Mental Health Insurance Bill
    News
    Let's Talk waiving behavioral health copays in New Mexico
    Nash Jones
    While you may have heard that the state did away with out-of-pocket costs for behavioral health care this year, the new law doesn’t apply to most insurance plans New Mexicans have. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss why that is, and help clarify who and what is covered under this new policy, and why waiving these kinds of copays is so important. We’ll also hear about how employers not subject to the law are working to support employee mental health.
  • Roundhouse_security_HCKUNM.JPG
    News
    Let's Talk about the special legislative session and ethics in the Roundhouse
    Kaveh Mowahed
    On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll dig into the junior appropriations bill, how to fix it for the sake of transparency, and the ethical considerations when it comes to spending the peoples’ money. We’ll also talk over culture in the legislature and the multiple allegations of untoward behavior by lawmakers like thwarting opponents' in elections (within the rules) and sexual harassment allegations.
  • Narcan naloxone
    News
    Let's Talk about harm reduction strategies for substance use
    Kaveh Mowahed
    A newly signed law will make it legal to possess tests to show if a drug contains fentanyl, the number one killer of adults 18-45. But last year, a bill to authorize safe drug consumption sites failed to pass the legislature. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll dive into harm reduction strategies, whether they work and why they make people so uncomfortable.
  • roundhouse_seal_richiediesterheft.jpg
    Let's Talk about the 2022 legislative session
    Kaveh Mowahed
    The New Mexico legislature gets together en masse once a year, for 30 days in even-numbered years. With such a limited time to meet, their primary duty is to create a budget for next fiscal year. However, the governor has added to the legislative agenda, and among her priorities are making the state a future hub for hydrogen energy, creating a “Media Academy” in our higher education landscape, investments in public education and rural healthcare, and a push to become carbon neutral by 2050.Which priorities would you suggest lawmakers put the most energy behind?
  • emergency_sign_pikrepo.jpg
    Local News
    Let's Talk hospital staffing shortages
    Megan Kamerick
    This week on Let's Talk New Mexico we're talking hospital staffing shortages as the omicron variant pushes COVID-19 case numbers to record levels.
  • Screenshot_State of New Mexico Job openings_120621
    Let's talk about government jobs and the labor shortage
    Kaveh Mowahed
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/9 8am: New Mexico relies heavily on government for employment, but like other sectors the state and cities are having trouble with staffing. We’ll ask state and local policy makers and researchers what we can do to compete while other Southwestern cities and states seem to be doing better. Is government work on your radar or have you run into difficulties because you couldn't get the help you needed because of an understaffed government?
Load More