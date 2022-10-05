City councilor introduces memorial urging state lawmakers to reverse ban on rent control

Last month, KUNM reported on a protest by the People’s Housing Project to reverse a statewide ban on rent control. This week Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced a memorial urging the New Mexico state legislature to repeal the ban.

According to a study , 40% of Albuquerque residents are renters and rents rose by 18% since last year as of early 2022 .

Anna Lee DeSaulniers is an organizer from the People’s Housing Project, and a domestic violence survivor. She said a lack of affordable housing can trap people in dangerous situations.

"When rents are unaffordable, many are forced to stay in an abusive relationship so that they don't become homeless," she told city councilors.

Executive Director of The Apartment Association of New Mexico Alan LaSeck said rent control could negatively affect the housing market.

"We need housing. The solution to the higher cost of housing is not price controls. The answer is to increase the supply of housing," said La Seck. "Streamline the permitting process, make it easier to build and encourage investment in New Mexico."

Councilor Louie Sanchez said the public's concerns on rental prices are being heard.

"The city of Albuquerque, the state, we're flush with cash right now. And we need to get these projects moving forward," he said.

The City Council will decide on the rent control memorial at their next meeting on October 17.

