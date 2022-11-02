© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Mexican devotional art re-imagined by a cohort of contemporary artists

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT
IMG_1105.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
An installation by Chicago-based artist Yvette Mayorga of a “Pink Chapel” using her signature sculptural ceramic piping method and “frosted” found objects resembling French Rococo votive offerings. Created during a week-long residency in Las Cruces, NM, this work represents Mayorga’s completion of a personal pilgrimage, begun 20 years ago at the Santuario del Santo Niño de Atocha de Plateros in Zacatecas, Mexico, culminating in a visit to the Santuario de Chimayo in New Mexico.

When curator Emmanuel Ortega thinks of New Mexico State University's trove of Mexican religious artworks with their intricate paintings of sacred subjects, often on small pieces of tin, he doesn't think of them as folk art

"I don't believe in those categories, I think they only create difference," he said.

The university's art museum in Las Cruces houses the country's largest collection of Mexican artworks known as retablos.

Now Ortega, who is the Assistant Professor in Art of the Spanish Americas at the University of Illinois at Chicago, has brought some of the collection back on display, and invited the creation of new artworks inspired by the old ones.

IMG_1089.jpeg
Artist Xochi Solis at work on her site-specific installation called "A tourist in a dream". She wrote on her blog that it, "is a warm and inviting corner of the museum consisting of 25 collage works on handmade paper carefully situated between digitally printed images of ex-votos found at NMSU & at the Museo Regional de Guanajuato Alhóndiga de Granaditas. There are layers upon layers of hand-marbled paper, colored paper, and found images including a vinyl album cover of devotional songs written & performed by my paternal grandfather—Raúl Reyes Solís—a devout Baptist preacher & artist in his own right."

The exhibit, Contemporary, Ex-Voto: Devotion Beyond Medium, which opened at the end of September, focuses on the specific retablos known as ex-votos which often depict miracles. They were often commissioned as part of a prayer for help, or to give thanks for help given, and taken to shrines or places of pilgrimage. The identities of their creators is usually lost.

Ortega invited about a dozen artists to reflect on these works, and create new works of their own

"I wanted a group of Latinx artists," he said, "and I gave them three restrictions. I said, you have to think beyond medium, not just making ex-votos out of tin, but something else. You need to think about devotion, whatever that means. And you have to think about ideas of resilience."

Resilience, he said, is because ex-votos have their roots in Italian art of the 1600s or earlier, and they still exist today despite historically not being considered high art

During a visit before the exhibit opened, artist Xochi Solis was working on a collage installation covering two walls. She mixed paintings, magazines and family artifacts, with close-ups of the ex-votos.

"Praying hands, elbows, knees, that to me mimic landscape," she said. She seeks to commemorate the intention of the older artworks.

"Those that were making them were self taught artists, but they were artists," she said. "And they had a role in society. When they were being commissioned to make this it was a relationship between the person that wanted to tell a story to share maybe a moment of trauma, a moment of celebration, a moment of relief."

The rest of the exhibit is diverse and imaginative.

IMG_1113.jpeg
The exhibit includes ex-votos commissioned from the Vilchis family produced as a result of a call-out to NMSU students to share personal stories of gratitude

Yvette Mayorga has made a flamboyant pink chapel that looks like a cake or a Barbie house, with tiny votive images embedded within it. Others have created art around their own experiences of migration. The old and the new braid together around the eternal human experience of yearning for grace.

The exhibit “Contemporary Ex-Votos: Devotion Beyond Medium” is at NMSU until December 22. 

Tags
Local News artEmmanuel OrtegaXochi Solis
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
