© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Leger Fernandez re-elected in CD3

KUNM
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST
Teresa Leger Fernandez
Gino Gutierrez
/
Source NM

New Mexico voters have approved another term for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.

The Democrat won her second term with 54% of the vote as of 8:53 p.m. Early voting numbers showed an early lead that was insurmountable for Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson who brought in 46% of voters, with not enough to scale back the lead by Leger Fernandez.

Congressional District 3 represents northern New Mexico and for the first time towns in the southeast part of the state such as Roswell and Artesia. Those districts voted overwhelmingly Republican, but not enough to defeat the strong Democratic vote from the north.

Tags
Local News NM Elections 2022Rep. Teresa Leger FernandezAlexis Martinez JohnsonCD3