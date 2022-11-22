© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

After campus shooting, UNM-NMSU men's basketball games canceled

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published November 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST
Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 5.43.06 PM.png
Screenshot via KOB4
University of New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez speaking at a press conference

The UNM vs NMSU men's basketball team rivalry is on hold in the wake of a campus shooting this weekend that left a UNM student dead and an NMSU athlete injured.

UNM's Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced Tuesday that the game that would have taken place last weekend is canceled, along with a second game scheduled for early December in Las Cruces.

"We felt at this time, there still needed to be a pause," he said at a press conference at The Pit basketball arena. "This event just recently occurred. There's still a lot of anxiety and concerns in the community."

Two UNM students have been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout on the UNM campus in the early hours of Saturday morning that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead, and hospitalized NMSU athlete Mike Peake hours ahead of the rivalry game.

State police accuse Travis of conspiring with three other UNM students to lure Peake to campus to assault him. The Albuquerque Journal reports the plan was in retaliation for a fight at a Lobos/Aggies football game last month, according to court documents.

UNM President Garnett Stokes wrote to the UNM community Tuesday that disturbing information emerging about the incident, "leaves us with a deep sense of anxiety, uncertainty and sadness."

Nuñez said that as much as it would hurt financially, the athletics department is strongly considering refunding single game tickets. He also spoke about increasing security at games.

Tags
Local News Eddie NuñezMike PeakeBrandon TravisBasketballGarnett Stokes
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham