© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Advocates urge lawmakers to expand access to opioid treatment in NM jails

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM MST
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center
Russell Contreras
/
AP
Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Detention Center collaborates with Recovery Services of New Mexico to administer Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for those who are incarcerated with Opioid Use Disorder.

State prisons are required under the U.S. Constitution to provide “adequate medical care” to those they incarcerate. However, prisons in New Mexico and 16 other states do not provide inmates with medication for opioid addiction, and neither do most of its county jails. Advocates are calling on lawmakers to expand this treatment in New Mexico lockups in the upcoming legislative session.

Medication-assisted treatment — or MAT — for Opioid Use Disorder includes Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs like methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, along with counseling, case management and drug testing.

One of a handful of county jails in New Mexico that provides MAT is the state’s largest — the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County.

Recovery Services of New Mexico administers the MDC program in collaboration with the jail and Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Services Department. Medical Director Dr. Sergio Huerta presented to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee Monday and told lawmakers that providing the treatment in jails is uniquely beneficial.

“Providing MAT actually reduced the rate of fatal overdose when people were released by up to 60%,” he told the panel of state lawmakers.

Huerta said receiving MAT while incarcerated also leads more people to stay in treatment on the outside and lessens the likelihood they’ll get locked up again.

He called the sparse availability of the treatment in prisons and jails “a sad reality,” and said that while barriers like accreditation requirements, security, staffing and cost all play a role, stigma also limits access.

“There’s been an underlying associated stigma when it comes to MAT — thinking that it’s substituting one substance for another, when that’s really not the case,” he said.

He urged lawmakers to overcome the barriers, as his program has at MDC, and expand treatment.

State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo López, D-Bernalillo, expressed concern over the lack of medication-assisted treatment in New Mexico’s county jails and state prisons.

“I think if the state — if it doesn’t do that — risks a lawsuit.”

Huerta recommended the state allocate funding from the state’s cut of a $26 billion national opioid settlement toward the effort. Treatment for incarcerated populations is listed as a “core strategy” in the state’s allocation agreement. 

Tags
Local News opioid use disorderopioid epidemicopioid addictionopioidsBernalillo County Metropolitan Detention CenterDr. Sergio HuertaMethadoneAntoinette Sedillo LopezMedication-assisted treatment (MAT)addiction treatment
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • Jacqueline Lewis is now raising her 7-year-old granddaughter; the child's father, Shaun Lewis, died of a drug overdose this fall. There are thousands of similar "grandfamilies" in the U.S. Lewis believes those families should have a voice in determining how the settlement money from cases against opioid manufacturers and distributors are spent.
    NPR News
    States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases
    Aneri Pattani
    The cash represents an unprecedented opportunity to derail the opioid epidemic. But with countless groups advocating for a share of the pie, the impact could depend heavily on geography and politics.
  • Doctor Crossing Arms
    News
    Let's Talk addiction and medical discrimination
    Daniel Montaño
    Let's Talk NM 9/29 8a: People with substance use disorders often face stigma and discrimination when seeking medical care. Some healthcare providers will blame the patient's SUD for unrelated health problems, even after years of sobriety. That can allow conditions that would be routine procedures under normal circumstances turn into larger, sometimes life-threatening, problems. Moreover, the negative experience from the patient's perspective can make them less likely to seek care in the future.
  • Hands_Foundry Co._Pixabay.jpg
    News
    Let's Talk helping loved ones through addiction
    Daniel Montaño
    Let's Talk NM 8/18 8a: Social stigma and taboos around addiction and alcoholism have fostered an abundance of misinformation For those with loved ones suffering from these diseases, that makes it even tougher to navigate the situation.
Load More