Advocates urge lawmakers to expand access to opioid treatment in NM jails

State prisons are required under the U.S. Constitution to provide “adequate medical care” to those they incarcerate. However, prisons in New Mexico and 16 other states do not provide inmates with medication for opioid addiction, and neither do most of its county jails. Advocates are calling on lawmakers to expand this treatment in New Mexico lockups in the upcoming legislative session.

Medication-assisted treatment — or MAT — for Opioid Use Disorder includes Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs like methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, along with counseling, case management and drug testing.

One of a handful of county jails in New Mexico that provides MAT is the state’s largest — the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County.

Recovery Services of New Mexico administers the MDC program in collaboration with the jail and Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Services Department. Medical Director Dr. Sergio Huerta presented to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee Monday and told lawmakers that providing the treatment in jails is uniquely beneficial.

“Providing MAT actually reduced the rate of fatal overdose when people were released by up to 60%,” he told the panel of state lawmakers.

Huerta said receiving MAT while incarcerated also leads more people to stay in treatment on the outside and lessens the likelihood they’ll get locked up again.

He called the sparse availability of the treatment in prisons and jails “a sad reality,” and said that while barriers like accreditation requirements, security, staffing and cost all play a role, stigma also limits access.

“There’s been an underlying associated stigma when it comes to MAT — thinking that it’s substituting one substance for another, when that’s really not the case,” he said.

He urged lawmakers to overcome the barriers, as his program has at MDC, and expand treatment.

State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo López, D-Bernalillo, expressed concern over the lack of medication-assisted treatment in New Mexico’s county jails and state prisons.

“I think if the state — if it doesn’t do that — risks a lawsuit.”

Huerta recommended the state allocate funding from the state’s cut of a $26 billion national opioid settlement toward the effort. Treatment for incarcerated populations is listed as a “core strategy” in the state’s allocation agreement.

