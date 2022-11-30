APS Board of Education seeking parent input for the district's next five years

As students and educators continue to grapple with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s largest school system is seeking public input on its next five-year plan.

Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education President Yolanda Montoya Cordova said the strategic master plan will set the vision for up to five measurable goals.

"We’re going to be spending probably more than 50% of our time just talking about student outcomes" she said.

Montoya Cordova said that in a change from previous years, the board is using a national process called the Student Outcomes Focused Governance , which allows the board to engage in conversations about shifting resources and programming.

The board has already held several meetings with parents and their input will help the board make investments that align with parent and community priorities.

"I have been surprised how consistent the messages are. Everyone wants their kids to be ready when they are upon graduation, that they have a successful school career that prepares them for beyond, whether it’s post secondary or into career. Also just looking at things around social emotional wellness" Montoya Cordova said.

The board will meet December 1st at Cibola High School at 6 p.m. The next meeting on December 5th will be entirely held in Spanish at Albuquerque High School. Parents are also welcomed to take an online survey or email the board directly.

The board will set its goals in December and the process will be wrapped up by May in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

