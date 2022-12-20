© 2022 KUNM
Draft spending bill includes $140 billion for new water treatment in Las Vegas

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published December 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST
Burned Gallinas Canyon
Alice Fordham
/
In the steep slopes above the Gallinas River are swaths of trees and soil burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, at risk of washing into the river and contaminating the only municipal water supply for Las Vegas

Up to $140 million could be heading to the city of Las Vegas for a new water treatment system. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire burned the Gallinas River watershed, filling the city's primary water supply with ash and debris when floods poured down burn scars.

The proposed funding is included in a draft omnibus spending bill that Congress could pass this week. The appropriation would be incorporated into the legislation passed earlier this year that promised to compensate victims of the fire for everything they lost, because the huge blaze was accidentally started by a federal agency, the US Forest Service.

In Las Vegas, Mayor Louie Trujillo said that the Gallinas River is likely to have more ash and debris in it, indefinitely.

"The river is damaged and it's broken," he said. "And so we will eventually have to replace the entire filtration system for the community."

The city nearly ran out of water earlier this year, because its filtration system could no longer handle the river's contaminated water. For now, a workaround has been built that uses reservoir water but Trujillo said he is not sure how long that will function.

So, the city wants to build a new water treatment system, and, as drought intensifies, a more efficient one.

"We're also looking at a reuse system where we are going to reuse our effluent water and convert it into a quality of drinking and blend it into our drinking water," he said.

Tags
Local News Louie TrujilloCalf Canyon/Hermits Peak fireWaterCity of Las Vegas
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
