As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements.

Wind chills are what’s really driving the concern east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and north of Interstate 40.

“You might hear it referred to as a ‘feels like’ temperature,” said NWS meteorologist Randall Hergert. “It’s because that tiny little layer of insulated air that your body naturally creates from the heat it’s generating is getting blown away by the wind.”

It could feel like -17 degrees in the Las Vegas area. Further north, near the border with Texas and Oklahoma, a wind chill warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday, where it could drop to -6, but feel like -32, in Clayton.

It’s forecast to be 4 degrees at its warmest there on Thursday, which could break a record set over 30 years ago, Hergert said.

The weather service said a person exposed to this level of cold for only a matter of minutes can get frostbite and hypothermia.

Hergert recommended delaying travel if at all possible despite the holidays. For those who must be on the road, he recommended bringing a “winter kit,” including extra clothes, a flashlight and a heat source.

“Just having a candle on you would do wonders,” he said.

He said it's safest to stay inside. But for those who have to be outdoors, he encouraged wearing layers.

“The more skin you can cover up — like your fingers, ears or even your nose — that’ll help out a lot in reducing the risk,” he said.

For those without shelter in the Las Vegas area — where thousands were displaced by wildfire earlier this year — Executive Director of Samaritan House George Lyon said they are “already prepped and ready to go in response to the storm.” The usually shelter is usually only open overnight, but it will be open throughout the day.

“Now they’ll be able to stay warm until the temperature is livable outside,” he said.

He said that they’ll provide food and admit people around the clock from 7 p.m. Wednesday until it warms up.

Hergert said those with resources should try to assist others through this cold patch.

“Even if you’re set, check on your neighbors and your pets and the elderly in times like these,” he encouraged.

Lows should be 10-15 degrees warmer in northeast New Mexico by Sunday, according to the weather service.