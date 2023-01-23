© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

What oil and gas legislation is expected as lawmakers allocate billions from the industry?

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST
Roundhouse Oil.jpg
Nash Jones
/
KUNM
Oil and gas money is all over the New Mexico Roundhouse. It accounts for 35% of the state budget proposal this year and is in the campaign coffers of politicians on both sides of the aisle. It’s within this landscape that debates around expanding or restricting fossil fuel production take place.

Oil and gas money is all over the New Mexico Roundhouse. It accounts for 35% of the state budget proposal this year, according to the Legislative Finance Committee. It’s also in the campaign coffers of politicians on both sides of the aisle. It’s within this landscape that debates around expanding or restricting fossil fuel production take place. Capital & Main’s Jerry Redfern has reported on these legislative efforts, including making changes to an act that’s been on the books since 1935.

JERRY REDFERN: The Oil and Gas Act is actually really important, and it's something that I think most people don't even know exists. It's the foundational law that protects the state's most valuable mineral resource. You know, oil and gas. And so, these reforms to the act are looking to shift that focus a bit to cover protections for people and the environment. And also change the makeup of the governing body and the head of the Oil Conservation Division to allow greater changes there, and a wider range of people to be working on this sort of legislation and these rules.

KUNM: We also often hear that New Mexico, as a top oil and gas producing state, has strict emissions rules. Even Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been on the international stage discussing it, like the last two UN climate change conferences. But you report that the agencies that are charged with enforcing these emissions rules are understaffed.

REDFERN: And again, it's another record budget year. Yet, it's really difficult to get the legislative side of the funding equation to cough up those few million bucks to pay for the enforcement, which is people on the ground looking for spills and emissions from oil and gas wells. They also need, like, the legal side of it. Because when you find these violations, that's a legal violation. So, you need to have lawyers and office staff who are ready to go up against some of the largest companies on the planet. So that's — there's a couple of different steps there. And they're very important.

KUNM: What you're saying is it's not all that expensive to up the enforcement. Is it because of oil and gas lobbying? Because predominantly oil and gas industry funding would go towards it? What's the hang up?

REFERN: I think there are multiple hang-ups. I think everything you said is correct. I think there are all sorts of different things that go along with it. Probably the biggest thing about it is they're very afraid of somehow offending oil and gas operators, and having them pull out or stop production here. I mean, the Permian Basin is the largest oil producing region in the United States, if not the planet depending upon how you count it. It's very unlikely that anybody is going to stop production down there because some new rules came in that tell them you have to better monitor what comes out of the ground.

KUNM: Right. And the rules are there. It's just, you know, some new rules are getting enforced, right?

REDFERN: Right.

KUNM: Well, if we could move towards hydrogen. So, this was a big conversation in last year's legislative session, though all the bills that would have built up that industry here in New Mexico failed. There was considerable pushback from environmental advocates. You report that Rep. Patty Lundstrom told her colleagues in the Legislative Finance Committee earlier this month to "saddle up" for another round of hydrogen this session. What should we be looking for? What should we be saddling up for?

REDFERN: What's likely going to happen is a raft of proposals for tax breaks, essentially, for hydrogen production, for hydrogen transportation, like building pipelines and the like. And then for its end uses as well, particularly for a hydrogen power plant project. These things were all proposed the last time around, and I'd be really surprised if we didn't see that come back around again. You know, a really key thing about hydrogen is that it is — all by itself, if you just look at the hydrogen — it's a very clean fuel. The really big question is hydrogen supply chain. And, here in New Mexico, all the talk really when you get right down to it is talking about making hydrogen from natural gas, where you crack those hydrogen atoms off of a big complex natural gas molecule. And I guess, you know, the federal government says that if that supply side of it is clean, you can call your hydrogen clean as far as they're concerned, and have access to, you know, billions of dollars.

KUNM: But that hasn't been the case in New Mexico, no? I mean, we got a lot of leaks.

REDFERN: Right. Well, that's exactly what we were just talking about. This is this issue with enforcement that keeps coming up. And you're not going to be able to, I think, really crack that nut until you have enforcement.

Tags
Local News 2023 Legislative SessionOil and gas industryFossil Fuelsoil and gashydrogenJerry RedfernCapital & Main
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • Inside New Mexico State Capitol
    Local News
    Lawmakers gather in person for 2023 session amid record revenues
    Jeanette DeDios
    The 2023 legislative session is in full swing; with representatives and senators settling in and discussing bills. KUNM spoke with Gwyneth Doland, a political correspondent for New Mexico PBS, who was in Santa Fe this week talking to lawmakers about their priorities for this 60-day session and how it feels to be back in person.
  • oil-pump-jack-PublicDomainPictures.net.jpg
    Local News
    Unprecedented oil and gas revenue can make budgeting and spending complicated
    Kaveh Mowahed
    New Mexico reaped more than $1.7 billion dollars in oil and gas revenue in the first third of 2022 – that’s more than double the income from the same period last year according to oil and gas reporter Jerry Redfern from Capital and Main. He told KUNM that all the extra money comes with complications when it comes to budgeting for the future.
  • natural gas processing plant
    News
    2022 Session - Ep. 8, What Color is Hydrogen?
    Kaveh Mowahed
    Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been selling a plan for the last several months to make New Mexico into a hydrogen energy hub. Her idea is that we can transform our economy, based primarily on natural resource extraction, into one that is more renewable – but there is some controversy. On this #YNMG we’ll get into some details of how to make energy from hydrogen and why it may not be environmentally friendly. We’ll also talk about some of the hydrogen bills that have been in front of the legislature this year, whether the legislation is in fact dead for now, and where it might go from here. Then, we’ll touch on some of the other energy and environmental bills that have been introduced this session.
Load More