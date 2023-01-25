Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledges to prioritize public safety

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by a group of bipartisan legislators at the Roundhouse Wednesday who emphasized the importance of bills curbing gun violence in this session.

The governor made a push on a slew of proposals focused on preventing gun violence, tackling crime and investing more in law enforcement.

She said she wants Democratic and Republican lawmakers to come together to find the best solutions on public safety.

"Not every single person in this room agrees with every single effort by any number of these bills," said Grisham. "We are building a public safety investment strategy for the short term and the long term in the state."

A bill to restrict young adults from accessing firearms is one of several proposals on her agenda. It passed its first committee this week.

"No New Mexican, no mother or father, no grandparent should be worried about what the day looks like when their child goes to school," said Grisham.

Republican leader of the House, Ryan Lane, supported the Governor's focus on crime.

"This is one area where I think we need to be serious when we say we put politics aside. Let's evaluate each idea, each proposal, if it has a good idea that fixes a problem. Let's get it done."

The governor also announced a new Business Public Safety Council, which would tackle the growing number of organized retail crimes in the state.

Numerous bills this session address issues of public safety.

