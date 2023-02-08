Bill to provide funds for local artists and grow a creative industry in the state advances

A new bill that would give money to the state's growing creative industry is moving forward. Visual artists, dancers, game designers, architects, even ceramic artists would be funded through this bill to provide maker spaces, community resources, and workforce development.

House Bill 8 seeks a one-time infusion of $67 million from the general fund and $2 million in recurring funds for a new creative industries division within the Economic Development Department.

A 2020 study by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies found that cultural and art production contributed $2.5 billion to the New Mexican economy, and created over 21,000 jobs.

This bill would provide funds to artists for assistance with educational and workforce training and support small businesses and entrepreneurs through grants and programs.

Democratic Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski is one of the bill sponsors and says the state should be investing in its artists.

"Why not capitalize on all of these natural talents that we already have, and help people grow?" she said.

During a committee hearing, Rep. Mark Duncan, R-San Juan County, questioned whether the bill’s price tag was worth it based on the population of New Mexico compared to neighboring states like Colorado, which has a similar program, but has more population and bigger budgets.

"If you could tell me for a certainty that this is going to bring us $200 million next year, I’d probably jump all over it," Duncan said.

Democratic Rep. Derrick Lente, whose district includes part of Rio Arriba, Sandoval and San Juan counties, says his constituents include many Native American artisans.

"The people I represent are the original creative industry in the state of New Mexico," said Lente. "Yet I still see them sitting at the Plaza selling their jewelry."

Lente said the bill could help them expand to online buyers.

"Who knows where that could take them."

The bill was amended to clarify that film and tourism would not be part of a new creative industries division, since there are already state offices for those sectors.

The bill passed unanimously in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee and will move on to the House Appropriations & Finance Committee.

