Local News

Revived voting rights bill that failed last year heads to the House floor

KUNM | By Andrew Oxford
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST
NMPolls_voting_vote
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
FILE - Santa Fe County, N.M., residents fill out general election ballots during the first day of general election voting, Oct. 11, 2022, in a hallway outside the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office in Santa Fe, N.M. A bill that would prohibit firearms at New Mexico polling places during elections with exceptions for police officers cleared its first hurdle at the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Some major changes to New Mexico's elections are heading to a vote in the state House.

House Bill 4 would allow New Mexicans to sign up to get ballots for every election via mail. It would create a system for automatic voter registration. It would also turn Election Day into a school holiday.

A similar bill made it to the Senate floor last year after passing the House but died during a filibuster by Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington.

This time around House Republicans raised concerns during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday about a provision that would restore the voting rights of people convicted of felonies when they leave prison, rather than waiting until they have completed all the conditions of a sentence.

Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, called it a philosophical change in the state's laws about who can vote.

"And I guess I don’t understand why we’re ok with someone being registered who has committed a felony and as a nation we’ve agreed, or at least we have historically, that there are certain consequences that come with that behavior," Lane said.

But Judiciary Committee Chair Christine Chandler, a Democrat from Los Alamos, argued elections impact everyone, including people who are re-entering the community after a prison term.

"I think this is all part of a system that I hope will improve integration of people who made mistakes in their lives, served in prison and can now become active participants in our society," Chandler said.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on a party line vote of 7 to 4.

It heads next to a vote of the full house.

2023 Legislaturevoting by mailvoter registrationfelon voter lawsRep. Ryan LaneRep. Christine Chandler
