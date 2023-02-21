Two-day clinic offering free health care coming to Las Vegas

A free clinic is coming to Las Vegas next month, offering dental, vision and medical care for those in need

The nonprofit Remote Area Medical will hold the clinic on March 11 and 12 at West Las Vegas High School, 157 Moreno Street, 87701.

All services are free, and no ID is required. The care will be offered on a first-come, first served basis.

The patient parking lot will open around midnight the night before the clinic and doors will open at 6:00 a.m. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

According to the Center on Law and Poverty , over 200,000 New Mexicans are uninsured. A report by the center last year found that uninsured patients were often charged over 10 times more than insured patients for the same services.

Senior Clinic Coordinator Audra Fitzgerald says the providers will be local volunteers and that usually their clinics see hundreds or thousands of patients.

"Everywhere we go, we could stick a pin in the map and we could go there and we would still find patients that need that need care," she said. "And we're just there to fill that gap."

More information is available on the clinic's Facebook event page and website .

Remote Area Medical was founded in 1985 and has treated nearly a million people with free medical and veterinary services.

