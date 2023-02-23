Albuquerque group plans Black History Month celebration

To celebrate Black History Month, the nonprofit Vizionz-Sankofa is holding a festival this weekend. Sankofa Fest will take place Saturday February 25, at the Alice K. Hoppes Pavilion, EXPO New Mexico, from noon til 6 p.m.

The organization works to support young people from the African-American, immigrant and refugee communities. Its founder, Khadijah Bottom, told KUNM that Sankofa means "going back to our roots to get the knowledge to move forward".

The event will feature live performances from a number of different groups.

"Different people from our refugee community, from our Afro-Latino community, from our Caribbean community and the African-American community," said program consultant Clarence Kennedy. "We're going to have different cultural dances, we're going to have music."

There will also be two panel discussions on the theme of cultural unity among diverse communities, said community liaison Will Williams.

"We want to compare some of the differences and some of the things that tie us together culturally," he said. There will be vendors and food available. No tickets are required. For more information contact info@vizionz.org.