Local News

Native American educational bills stall out at the House floor

KUNM | By Megan Taros, Source NM,
Jeanette DeDios
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST
New Mexico House Chamber
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
FILE - Preparations are made at the New Mexico Senate chamber as state lawmakers trickle into the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M., on the first day of a 60-day legislative session. Political boundaries are being redrawn by New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature in a sparsely populated state where Hispanics and Native Americans account for roughly six in 10 residents. The Legislature convenes Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, to forge new district boundaries for three congressional districts and 112 seats in the state Legislature, along with a Public Education Commission that oversees charter schools. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Several bills were introduced at the beginning of the legislative session that centered around funding Native American education and cultural programs. And although they made it to the House floor, they likely won’t get a vote.

Two major bills have died as a result of disagreement between stakeholders, according to the bills’ sponsor Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo).

Source New Mexico’s Megan Taros reports House bill 140 would have created a tribal education trust fund to support tribes to build infrastructure and culturally-responsive education programs. House bill 147 would have funneled more money directly to tribes under the Indian Education Act.

But Navajo Nation leadership criticized the funding formulas in the bills. At the February 21st House Appropriations and Finance Committee hearing, Navajo Nation Council lobbyist Patti Williams said the council passed a resolution opposing HB140.

"In this bill, it’s clear that 75% of the children that would benefit from the funding that’s addressed in this bill are Navajo children," said Williams. "Under this bill and the funding formula, only 11% of the funding would go to the Navajo children."

Both bills have since been sitting on the House floor calendar and Lente said he would not push for a vote on either.

He says he will make adjustments to the bills for the next session and anticipates funding from Constitutional Amendment 1 to support tribal education until then.

You can read Megan Taros' full article, Tribal education reform bills stalled in New Mexico Legislature at Source NM.
at Source NM.

Rep. Derrick Lente native americans Patti Williams HB147 HB140
Megan Taros, Source NM
Megan Taros, Source NM
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
Jeanette DeDios
