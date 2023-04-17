Albuquerque purchases hotel to create 100 affordable apartments

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city leaders announced Monday the final purchase of the Sure Stay Hotel near Eubank and Lomas. The City plans to renovate the hotel into one-bedroom and efficiency apartments to provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income renters.

The project is the first of several steps under the Housing Forward program where the city is trying to increase the number of affordable units in Albuquerque by converting hotels and motels.

This project will bring 100 new units of affordable housing to the market in a matter of months at an estimated cost of $3 million to $4 million which includes the installation of kitchens.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham supported the project with $3 million through the Casa Connection Grant Program.

City officials say they’re focusing on properties in good shape that can be turned around more quickly and with less money than more run-down motels.

Clare Pierce is director of Family and Community Services for the city.

"We do hope that some of the residents here will be people that formerly did not have a home, but it's not exclusively for people who did not have a home," she said.

She says she hopes that the city can convert several more hotels for unhoused people with supportive services onsite.

Mayor Tim Keller says that the city needs 30,000 units of housing and this is part of creating affordable apartments over seven years.

"We hope that in the future, this particular property will be a safe and sustainable foundation for individuals who live here, and for families to reconnect, and also for stability in this area," he said.

The city of Albuquerque will be hosting future community meetings, including ideas on what to name the converted hotel.