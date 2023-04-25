© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Next generation of victim advocates will help young survivors of violence

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published April 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT
IMG_9830.jpg
Michelle Williams
/
National Organization for Victim Assistance
The National Organization for Victim Assistance launched its newest pilot program, Youth Advocacy Corps. (L-R) Kaylyn Ahn, U.S. Department of Justice Director Kristina Rose, Abrianna Morales, Claire Selib, and Brandon Wolf.

This is National Crime Victims Rights Week and a new national pilot program that will focus on engaging young people in victims’ services kicked off in Albuquerque on Monday. The pilot program has the potential to mentor the next generation of victim advocates to help underrepresented survivors of violence.

The Youth Advocacy Corps is part of the National Organization for Victim Assistance and is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice through a $750,000 grant. The goal is to create young leaders who can advocate for marginalized youth experiencing violence while also assessing the needs of victim services at a local level.

National data show children and adolescents are victims of the same crimes as adults but are also more vulnerable to other crimes like neglect and abuse. Researchers often struggle to capture data on child victims. The Youth Advocacy Corps could help fill that gap.

The corps will provide five University of New Mexico students 9-month fellowships with training, mentorship, and a paid placement beginning in fall 2023. UNM is one of five pilot sites on minority-serving campuses for the new program. The others are in Illinois, Mississippi, Montana and Texas.

UNM senior Abrianna Morales is a sexual assault survivor and program manager for the Youth Advocacy Corps. She said during a town hall meeting at UNM she wants survivors to know that this program is for them.

"I know how difficult it is and even if I don't know you, I believe you and I support you. There is a place for you, there is support for you and just be strong," she said.

Brandon Wolf also spoke during the event. He’s an LGBTQ civil rights advocate who survived the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. He says Gen Z’s and younger people can reshape victim advocacy with "a belief that we can do better tomorrow than we did today and that we have an obligation to treat each other with kindness and dignity and respect."

The advocacy group says it wants to support survivors and be able to provide a system of resources to serve populations on campus, and the larger Albuquerque community.

Tags
Local News Youth VoiceYouth ActivisimYouth Advocacy CorpsAbrianna Morales Brandon Wolf
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
  • NPR News
    Youth Violence An Issue of Public Health?
    Violent crimes are on the rise across America for the second year in a row, according to a new FBI report. Some argue that an increase in violent acts by teenagers is a public health issue. Advocates discuss applying their unique approach to the streets of Chicago.
  • image_4_for_5.22.16.jpg
    Public Affairs
    DOJ Report on UNM Sexual Violence Policies
    Sun. 5/22 7p: In this show, we discuss the Department of Justice’s 37-page report on UNM’s handling of sexual assault on campus. We will hear from May…
  • Law Targets Sexual Violence On College Campuses
    Joseph Shapiro
    When President Obama signs an updated version of the Violence Against Women Act on Thursday afternoon, the law will include new requirements for how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault.
Load More