Friday is designed to bring awareness and action on missing or murdered Indigenous people

Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed May 5th as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Person’s Awareness Day as a way to bring attention to the ongoing crisis and help families find their lost loved ones. Recent hearings by a federal commission have begun around the country, with one scheduled for New Mexico in June.

Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average. And for decades, they have also gone missing and faced kidnapping, sexual assault, trafficking, physical abuse and challenges around mental health and addiction, making them more vulnerable.

But the cases have often been overlooked, with many unsolved. In response, Deb Haaland worked to pass the Not Invisible Act when she was in Congress. It was signed into law in 2019, and she’s now leading the implementation as U.S. Interior Secretary.

As part of that implementation, a commission made up of law enforcement, tribal leaders, federal partners, service providers, family members of missing or murdered individuals and, of course, survivors is holding hearings across the country to gather public input.

They are developing recommendations to improve intergovernmental coordination and create best practices for state, Tribal, and federal law enforcement to provide support and resources to survivors and victim’s families.

When the commission launched last year, Haaland offered words of hope to victim’s families.

"My heart goes out to the families of loved ones who are impacted by violence," she said. "We'll keep working to address this issue and together I believe we will provide justice for survivors and families."

The Not Invisible Act Commission has held hearings in Oklahoma, Alaska and Arizona, and next month it will be in Albuquerque.

