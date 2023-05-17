New Mexico adds insomnia to the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis

The New Mexico Department of Health's medical cannabis program announced this week that it will be adding insomnia to the program’s list of qualifying conditions for enrollments starting on June 1, 2023.

Insomnia is a common medical complaint experienced by up to 70 million U.S. adults per year according to the Institute of Medicine.

The latest condition was approved after a petition was submitted to the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board in March, where it unanimously passed.

In a written statement, Department of Health Secretary Patrick M. Allen said patients can get cannabis without a medical card since the state legalized recreational sales last year. But he noted this recent approval would give patients more opportunity to discuss using cannabis for insomnia with their medical providers.

Allen added it also offers a legal alternative to pricier insomnia remedies. Medical cannabis patients can also deduct state gross receipts taxes, just as they can with prescription drugs.

With the addition of insomnia there are now 30 qualifying conditions under the medical cannabis program.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation and KUNM listeners.