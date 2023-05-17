© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New Mexico adds insomnia to the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT
medical cannabis.jpg
Pfüderi
/
Pixabay

The New Mexico Department of Health's medical cannabis program announced this week that it will be adding insomnia to the program’s list of qualifying conditions for enrollments starting on June 1, 2023.

Insomnia is a common medical complaint experienced by up to 70 million U.S. adults per year according to the Institute of Medicine.

The latest condition was approved after a petition was submitted to the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board in March, where it unanimously passed.

In a written statement, Department of Health Secretary Patrick M. Allen said patients can get cannabis without a medical card since the state legalized recreational sales last year. But he noted this recent approval would give patients more opportunity to discuss using cannabis for insomnia with their medical providers.

Allen added it also offers a legal alternative to pricier insomnia remedies. Medical cannabis patients can also deduct state gross receipts taxes, just as they can with prescription drugs.

With the addition of insomnia there are now 30 qualifying conditions under the medical cannabis program.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Tags
Local News New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory BoardNew Mexico Department of Healthmedical cannabisInsomniaPatrick M. Allen
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More